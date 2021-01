FYI: Live music, streaming theater and more

Hear Our Voices — The Story of Cornhusk Woman and Possum’s Tail, a virtual story time with Amy Bruton Bluemel (Chickasaw), 11 a.m. Saturday, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville via Facebook and Zoom. Free. monah.us.

Friday

Virtual Story Break – With Mrs. Tiffany, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. 646-3945.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- Honeyjack, 5:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

I Love The '80s Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. 646-3945.

LIVE! in NWA -- Dirty Flannel Shirt, 8-10 p.m., JJ's in Rogers. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- L&B Music, 8-10 p.m., JJ's in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- An Ode to Tom Petty, 9:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $12-$15. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

__

Saturday

"Scaredy Mouse" -- A virtual puppet show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via YouTube & Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Maker Space at Your Place -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Lil Miss Coder -- 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for 5th-8th graders. bentonvillelibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- The City Boyz, 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

__

Sunday

"Drive-By Remix" -- A film by artist Nick Cave, sunset to midnight daily through Feb. 14, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free; no tickets required. themomentary.org.

__

Monday

Make a Paper Snowflake -- All day, Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- "Three in 30," 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Book Talk -- "Blue Moon" by Lee Child, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Cover to Cover Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for 4th-6th graders. bentonvillelibrary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com