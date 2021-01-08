Garland AG pick; duty is to law, Biden says

U.S. Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland, flanked by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks Thursday in Wilmington, Del. The rule of law “is the very foundation of our democracy,” Garland said. (AP/Susan Walsh)

WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden introduced his pick for the nation's top law enforcement official Thursday, turning to experienced judge Merrick Garland to help de-politicize the Justice Department and restore the rule of law after what the incoming president described as four years of lawlessness under President Donald Trump.

"The past four years we've had a president who's made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law, clear in everything he has done," Biden said, vowing a dramatic shift in his administration. "More than anything, we need to restore the honor, the integrity, the independence of the Department of Justice that's been so badly damaged."

If confirmed by the Senate, Garland would take over as the U.S. attorney general at a critical moment for the country and the agency. He would inherit urgent challenges related to policing and civil rights, an ongoing criminal tax investigation into Biden's son, Hunter, and Democratic calls to pursue criminal inquiries into Trump after he leaves office.

Biden vowed that Garland's loyalty would rest not with the president, but with the law and Constitution.

"You don't work for me," Biden said as he introduced Garland.

Facing the public for the first time at Biden's side, Garland promised to restore an equal commitment to law and order and integrity to the nation's top law enforcement agency, pointing to Wednesday's assault on the Capitol as a consequence of failing to do so.

"As everyone who watched yesterday's events in Washington now understands, if they did not understand before, the rule of law is not just some lawyers' turn of phrase, it is the very foundation of our democracy," Garland said.

Garland may be a familiar name to political observers.

Senate Republicans spurned him four years ago, refusing even to hold hearings when President Barack Obama nominated him for the Supreme Court. His confirmation prospects as attorney general were all but ensured when Democrats scored control of the Senate majority by winning both Georgia Senate seats.

Biden also introduced three others for senior Justice Department leadership posts on Thursday, including Obama administration homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil-rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general, the No. 3 official. He also named an assistant attorney general for civil rights, Kristen Clarke, now the president of Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, an advocacy group.

Garland was selected over other finalists including former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

The department is expected to change course under new leadership, including through a different approach to civil-rights issues and national policing policies after the racial reckoning sparked by continued deaths of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement officers.

Black and Hispanic advocates wanted a Black attorney general or someone with a background in civil-rights causes and criminal-justice change. Groups including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund had championed Garland's Supreme Court nomination, but the extent of support from minority groups for the attorney general job was not immediately clear.

Though Garland is white, the selection of Gupta and Clarke, two women with significant experience in civil rights, served as a signal that progressive causes would be prioritized in the new administration. Gupta is the daughter of immigrants from India and Clarke's parents are from Jamaica.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed racial justice disparities head-on during Thursday's event, connecting them to this week's storming of the Capitol.

She said that fixing the conditions that led to the Washington violence would require the new administration to understand "how to reform, how to transform, a justice system that does not work equally for all -- a justice system that is experienced differently depending on whether you're white or Black."

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press.

