GOP’s David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Georgia runoff

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a "Save the Majority" rally on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP / John Bazemore )

ATLANTA — Georgia Republican David Perdue on Friday conceded his U.S. Senate runoff loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff, putting the Democratic Party one step closer to taking control of the U.S. Senate.

A day earlier, the GOP’s Kelly Loeffler conceded to Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s other Senate race.

Perdue thanked supporters in a statement before acknowledging his loss in Tuesday’s election, saying “I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win.”

After their contentious race marked by sharp personal attacks, Perdue’s statement did not mention Ossoff by name.

A spokesperson for Ossoff’s campaign said the Democrat had not received a call from Perdue and that they learned about his concession from media reports.

Ossoff’s victory will make him, at 33, the youngest sitting member of the U.S. Senate.

Perdue, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was first elected to the Senate in 2014. He led Ossoff by about 88,000 votes in November’s general election, but failed to top 50% required to avoid the runoff.

When Georgia’s two Senate contests went into overtime, Ossoff was buoyed by the national implications of the race as well as Trump’s continued attacks on the election results.

