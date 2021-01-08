• Andy Kim, a Democratic congressman from New Jersey, said "What else could I do" Thursday after he got down on his hands and knees in the Capitol rotunda around 1 a.m. and began picking up discarded bottles and other trash left behind by a mob backing President Donald Trump that had ransacked the building.

• Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 26, serving a life sentence after being convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that left three people dead, filed a federal lawsuit complaining about being unfairly treated in prison, including having a white baseball cap confiscated and being limited to three showers per week.

• Jesse McClure, 51, held in the weekend killings of two men who were found shot to death inside a house in Mobile, Ala., was charged with murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty, police said.

• Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, called Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who is in charge of the country's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, "a good public servant" after he was criticized for not wearing a mask at a seaside restaurant.

• Sally Spinosa, 55, of Freehold, N.J., a former New York police sergeant, was charged with lying about working hundreds of hours on recovery efforts in 2001-02 in order to cheat a fund set up to reimburse victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, prosecutors said.

• Walter Simpson, 47, convicted of trying to burn the bodies of his wife and step-daughter after he stabbed them to death in a house in Camden, Miss., in 2018, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, prosecutors said.

• Jennifer Pritzker, a philanthropist and retired Army lieutenant colonel, said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tulane University in New Orleans "prioritizes focusing on its students," in donating $1 million to the school as well as a $1 million challenge grant for its Jewish studies department.

• Marcell Foster, 26, of Bel Ridge Mo., pleaded innocent to murder and armed criminal action counts after a St. Charles man he was accused of shooting two weeks ago died in a hospital, police said.

• Troy Miller, chief of field operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in New York, said agents seized and destroyed 9 pounds of wild animal "bushmeat" after a passenger traveling from Ghana declared it as he went through customs at Newark-Liberty Airport.