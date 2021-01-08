FILE - This Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following a deadly airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq. On Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, Iraq’s judiciary issued an arrest warrant for outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year. The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP, File)

Iraq warrant targets Trump in 2 slayings

BAGHDAD -- An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Trump in the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraq's judiciary said.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad's investigative court that is looking into the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court's media office said. They were killed outside the capital's airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty on conviction. It is unlikely to be carried out but symbolic in the waning days of Trump's presidency.

The decision to issue the warrant "was made after the judge recorded the statements of the claimants from the family of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis," according to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council. The investigation into the killings is ongoing, the court said.

Uganda hopeful accosted during briefing

KAMPALA, Uganda -- Police in Uganda confronted popular opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine during his online news conference Thursday to announce a petition to the International Criminal Court over alleged abuses by security forces. He said they fired tear gas and bullets as they swarmed his car.

Journalists watched as an officer dragged Wine from the car while he pleaded that he had broken no law. "As you can see, I'm being arrested," he said to the camera, before popping sounds were heard.

He was later allowed to finish the briefing and drive on. He had spent the day campaigning, during which he said 23 members of his team had been arrested.

The singer and opposition leader was announcing he is petitioning the International Criminal Court to investigate allegations of torture and other rights abuses in the East African country ahead of next week's election.

The 38-year-old Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has fired the imagination of many across Africa as he tries to unseat longtime President Yoweri Museveni, who has deployed the military to prevent what he sees as opposition attempts to create civil unrest that could cause regime change.

2020 deemed 4th-hottest for Australia

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia has sweltered through its fourth-hottest year on record despite the usually cooling impact in recent months of the La Nina climate pattern, the nation's weather bureau said.

The wetter-than-average 2020 followed Australia's hottest and driest year in 2019 that came to a catastrophic conclusion with wildfires fueled by drought that killed at least 33 people, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed 47 million acres.

Globally, 2020 is likely to be recognized as the world's third-hottest on record once climate data for December is calculated, said Andrew Watkins of the Meteorology Bureau.

La Nina, the cooler flip side of the better known El Nino, was declared in the Pacific Ocean in September. La Nina occurs when equatorial trade winds become stronger, changing ocean surface currents and drawing up cooler deep water.

The highest temperature in Australia for 2020 was 120 degrees Fahrenheit recorded at the height of the wildfire emergency at Penrith in New South Wales state.

Acquitted suspect awaits Pakistan ruling

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's Supreme Court adjourned Thursday without deciding whether to free the man convicted and later acquitted of the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

The key suspect in Pearl's slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, remains in custody while his lawyer has petitioned the top court to free him in keeping with another court's ruling last month that ordered his release.

Pearl's family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week. A decision is expected before the end of the month.

Sheikh's lawyer, Mehmood A. Sheikh, has been trying to get his client, who has been on death row for 18 years, freed since his acquittal. The lawyer and Sheikh are not related.

The United States has opposed Sheikh's release and Pakistan's federal and provincial governments have thrown up successive legal challenges to avoid freeing him. Meanwhile, the southern Sindh provincial government is facing contempt charges for refusing to free Ahmed Sheikh. The regional court hearing those charges will resume Wednesday.

Ahmed Sheikh was acquitted in early 2020 by the Sindh High Court in the beheading of Pearl, who was lured to his death while investigating links between Pakistani-based militants and Richard Reid, dubbed the "Shoe Bomber" after trying to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.

