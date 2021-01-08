Leadership in action

It is easy enough to condemn the actions of a few thousand people in a mob when most of the nation gives cover enough to do it. But let us go back a few days, a matter of hours even, to Tuesday of this week. So we can mention some brave votes by a couple of Arkansas leaders. And congressional leaders at that.

We've already reported here that John Boozman and Tom Cotton came out, before the riots, to give their support to the American system and the Electoral College. John Boozman did so back in December. Tom Cotton did so knowing that the president would target him on Twitter. (The president did.) Both of those promises--to certify the election--showed leadership and courage.

But then, both those senators are secure enough in their political occupations. They don't have to go to the people every two years, and be subject to the whims and impulses of a moving democracy. ("Your people, sir, is a great beast."--A. Hamilton.)

U.S. Rep. French Hill seems to be in, as the papers put it, "a race for his political life" every two years. The Little Rock Republican represents central Arkansas--some of which is Trump country, and some of which is Little Rock--so his is a more difficult position. Still, he promised to vote for country over party. Or at least country over presidential tweet. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers voted to do the same. Unlike senators, these men are on the ballot every election season. Still, they vowed to certify the election. (And when it came down to it, they did.)

It is a national pity that voting for a ceremonial paperwork exercise, such as Congress' duty to certify the presidential election, is a brave vote. Brave because the president of the United States has a habit of punching down, of seeking revenge against all who might show something other than total loyalty to him. A U.S. representative, for example, might put his job on the line should this president seek revenge later. It has happened in the last few years.

Back on Tuesday, before the president promised a smooth transition to the next administration in the wake of the Capitol lawlessness, we imagine these were hard decisions to make. But French Hill and Steve Womack made them. They should be recognized.