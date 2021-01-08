New oaths usher in new aspiration

Swearing-in ceremonies always give us a shiver. They typically come at the beginning of the year, but the tingle has nothing to do with the fact that it's January and chilly. It's the momentousness of the occasion, which signifies the start of a new year and a new effort to get more things right than the year before. And it's the people who are standing there, one hand raised, the other on a bible, speaking solemn words that are symbols of the tasks that lie ahead.

And while governments and countries and languages have come and gone, people taking oaths to serve are following a tradition that goes back many hundreds of years. Obviously, humans hold that short little ceremony in high regard to have preserved it across the millennia.

In Pine Bluff, the ceremony, held on Jan. 1, included the mayor, incoming City Council members and others. They not only swore to uphold the honor and integrity of the city, they did little victory laps afterward, thanking their families and setting out goals they would like to see reached as they begin their terms of public service.

Returning council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. said he was honored and humbled, going on to say that, despite the pandemic, which has colored everything we do in one way or another, the council joined together to move the city forward.

Newcomer Steven Shaner highlighted things large and larger he is interested in. He wants to get rid of blight and clean up the trash around town. Wouldn't that be great? He also wants to make sure the city's workforce is ready to meet the challenge of the jobs the city could attract and is attracting. Another new alderman, Glen Brown Sr., who sat out a term after getting beaten, wants something simple: lines down the middle of streets that are visible at night. He also wants to see the Police Department paying more attention to traffic violators. Good point. Does the city even stop speeders anymore? Or look at expired tags?

Mayor Shirley Washington, who was a happily retired educator when she was elected four years ago, is now up to her chin in a full-time job that we all know is stressful. She thanked her husband for being understanding of all her late nights and her staff for clearing a path for her and allowing her to operate.

A couple of judges put that working together thing into practice over at the Jefferson County Courthouse on the first day of the year. Mac Norton, who is the newly elected circuit judge, met up with Circuit Judge Rob Wyatt so Wyatt could swear Norton in. But Wyatt was starting a new term as well and needed to be sworn in. So after Norton raised his right hand and put his left on the Bible being held by his wife, Susan, Norton put on a robe and did the honors for Wyatt.

New terms, new tries. Kudos to these folks who are leaning forward into the issues and problems of the world for the benefit of the rest of us. And even if we're not raising our hands and swearing at anything other than the TV, we all get a fresh slate as the year starts out. It won't be perfect, but maybe it'll be better than last year. That's human nature to want that, too.