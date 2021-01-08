Sections
North Little Rock man found fatally shot on front porch, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A North Little Rock man, who police were unable to identify, was found fatally shot on his front porch Friday morning, police said.

Police responded to 1519 Allen St. around 8:51 a.m. Friday after receiving a call of shots fired, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male with at least one gunshot wound to his body, according to the release.

His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and positive identification, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time and police believe there is no threat to the general community, the release states.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (501) 771-7167 or the NLRP Tip Line at (501) 680-8439.

