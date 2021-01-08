Off-road crash kills Blytheville woman

A 42-year-old Blytheville woman died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Poinsett County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Barbra M. McCormick was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima on Arkansas 135 in Riverdale at 9:30 p.m. when she crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway, striking two guide wires and a tree, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

Ten people have died on state roadways in the first week of the new year, according to state police reports.