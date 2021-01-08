One dead in Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH -- A man died in a shooting Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of North 18th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell.

Joshua Flanagan, 37, of Fort Smith was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police arrested Kelsey Christine Dampier, 27, of Hackett in connection with the shooting.

Mitchell said Dampier is facing one count of first degree murder.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.