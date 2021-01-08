100 years ago

Jan. 8, 1921

• Eighty per cent of the hotels in Arkansas have inadequate protection against fire, according to James G. Dillon, traveling salesman, with headquarters at the Hotel Marion, who said last night that legislation should be urged at the forthcoming session of the General Assembly requiring hotels, theaters, and all publicly patronized businesses to provide proper safeguards. "There is no need of such a catastrophe as the one at England," Mr. Dillon said, "and we should see that there are proper fire safety appliances in every hotel, theater, picture show and public gathering place in this state."

50 years ago

Jan. 8, 1971

• The Little Rock Planning Commission Thursday agreed to recommend that the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Dorchester Drive be rezoned from A residential to C two-family residential and D apartment. The City Manager Board will consider at a later meeting whether to rezone the irregularly shaped piece of property, which for 983 feet runs along the west side of Boyle Park, and is just north of the Meadowlark Subdivision. The Planning Commission staff had recommended deferring action on the tract until after a proposed zoning plan for the Barrow-Kanis area could be prepared and presented to the Commission.

25 years ago

Jan. 8, 1996

• Meals on Wheels in Central Arkansas will stop rolling at the end of the month if the federal budget impasse is not resolved soon, program officials said Sunday. The officials said the agreement reached Friday in Washington to provide funding for the program this fiscal year will not be enough. "We're very grateful to have that money back, but what the public doesn't understand, and what I'm afraid people in Washington don't understand, is that the money released is only a portion of the funding that we get," program supervisor Elaine Eubank said. "And it won't answer all our problems."

10 years ago

Jan. 8, 2011

ARKADELPHIA -- The Arkadelphia Board of Directors voted Thursday night to table an ordinance on street names, extending the long debate over renaming a major city thoroughfare after Martin Luther King Jr. The directors also voted to consider creating a commission to deal with diversity issues in the community and explore the street-name matter. In a meeting room where residents filled every chair, stood against the walls and spilled into a hallway, the board voted to table the ordinance that would accept all street names on an official 2011 city map.