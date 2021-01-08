OTHERS SAY: Amtrak could be the comeback player of the year in 2021

As much as the pandemic has crippled the transportation sector from buses to air travel, the downturn has been felt keenly in U.S. intercity rail passenger service, which was already suffering from a chronic lack of capital investment.

Baltimore's Pennsylvania Station, rated Amtrak's 8th busiest, has been something of a ghost town this past year with ridership sliding from 1.1 million Amtrak boardings in Fiscal 2019 to, based on national trends, about half that.

But in the short term, the system's drop in operating revenue got a modest boost from the latest pandemic relief bill that President Donald Trump reluctantly signed on Dec. 27.

The $900 billion measure contained about $45 billion for the struggling transportation sector, including $1 billion for Amtrak. That's not a game-changer but it should help keep the system intact as vaccinations move forward and prospects for a return to normalcy increase. People will hop back on trains, both commuter and long-distance, just as they did after the 1918 flu pandemic.

More importantly, there are reasons to believe there's a brighter future here. For one, President-elect Joe Biden is an Amtrak cheerleader, and his support is likely to make a difference. But that's just one political asset. Prior to the pandemic, Amtrak ridership was on a quiet upswing.

Fast and sleek, the trains are finally closing the gap with European and Asian high-speed service (they're being built by the same company that supplies the TGV in France).

Why go to such an expense? Because passenger rail isn't just a nod to the past, it's an important part of the nation's transportation future. Energy-efficient electrified passengers trains are among the lowest producers of greenhouse gas emissions per vehicle mile traveled.

If 2020 is remembered for Amtrak service cuts, layoffs and financial woes, perhaps 2021 will someday be recalled as the year when the future of passenger rail made a 180-degree turn.