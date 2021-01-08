Republicans hold Quorum Court with little financial backing

BENTONVILLE -- Not much money was needed for the Benton County Republican Party to keep its grip on the Quorum Court.

Final campaign finance reports were due Dec. 31 to the Benton County Clerk's Office. A final report is required regardless of whether a candidate has received contributions or made expenditures in excess of $500, according to the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

However, some of the forms submitted by justice of the peace candidates only had information from the last filing period and not cumulative totals.

Republican candidates in the general election raised almost $8,500 in combined contributions and spent just over $10,200.

Fifteen Republicans comprise the court despite challenges from some Democrats in the Nov. 3 general election. Justices of the peace serve two-year terms.

Incumbents who retained their seats via election include Tom Allen in District 4, Carrie Perrien Smith in District 5, Kurt Moore in District 13 and Joel Edwards in District 15.

Incumbents Mike McKenzie in District 1, Susan Anglin in District 9 and Dustin Todd in District 11 ran unopposed.

Newcomers include Ken Farmer in District 2, Richard McKeehan in District 3, Joel Jones in District 8 and Renona Crowden in District 10, who all faced opponents in the general election.

Brian Armas in District 6 and Joseph Bollinger in District 7 won their seats in the March primary election and didn't face challengers in November.

Ron Homeyer ran unopposed in District 12, He replaces James Furgason, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and could not seek reelection. Leigh Nogy was elected to the District 14 seat held by Brent Meyers, who died in April.

Surplus campaign money is any balance after expenses except for carryover money and any money required to repay loans made by the candidate to himself or to repay loans made by financial institutions, according to the state Board of Election Commissioners. Surplus campaign money doesn't include campaign signs or other printed material purchased by the campaign and retained for use in a future campaign by the same candidate.

Carryover money is the amount of campaign money retained from the last election by the candidate for future use. Carryover money may not exceed the annual salary, excluding expense allowances, set by Arkansas law for the office sought.

District 2

Farmer received $1,788 in cumulative contributions and spent $1,149, according to his report. He replaces Joshua Bryant, who was elected state representative for District 96 in November. Elizabeth Cisneros, Farmer's opponent, received $1,797 in contributions and spent $1,719, according to her report. Farmer also won a primary in March.

District 3

McKeehan's report showed $2,150 in contributions and $2,207 in expenditures. McKeehan replaces Debra Hobbs, who didn't seek reelection. Lupe Martinez, his opponent, said she had $2,065 in contributions and $2,029 in expenses.

District 4

Allen received $200 and spent $266, according to his report.

Democrat Jennifer Smith started her campaign with $816 in her bid to unseat Allen. She had $2,252 in contributions and $2,455 in expenses, according to her reports.

District 5

Carrie Perrien Smith received $2,078 in contributions and spent $2,076, according to her report. She also had a primary race in March. Shey Bland, Smith's general election opponent, said she had about $1,000 in monetary contributions and spent about $700.

District 8

Jones didn't spend any money or take in any money, according to his report. Sam Slaton, his Democratic opponent, had contributions of $4,625 and he spent $4,484, according to his report. Jones replaces Shirley Sandlin, who didn't seek reelection.

District 10

Crowden reported $1,078 in contributions and expenditures of $759. She replaces Michelle Chiocco, who didn't seek reelection. Kelley Boyd, Crowden's opponent, said she had $3,956 in contributions and $2,831 in expenses. Boyd also had a primary race in March.

District 13

Moore spent $200, according to his report. Haley Emerick, his opponent, said she received about $2,000 in contributions and spent $2,200.

District 15

Edwards said he had monetary contributions of $1,200 and expenditures of $3,638. Julia K. Bailey, his opponent, said she received $5,300 in contributions and spent all of that except $40, which went to charity.