Russian hacker gets 12 years in data theft

NEW YORK -- A prolific Russian hacker who stole data from over a dozen U.S. companies and information about over 100 million U.S. consumers was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after admitting involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer data from a U.S. financial institution.

Andrei Tyurin, 37, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty in September 2019 to computer intrusion, wire fraud, bank fraud and illegal online gambling offenses. Tyurin, who has been in U.S. custody since he was extradited from the country of Georgia in September 2018, will be deported once he serves his sentence.

Prosecutors say Tyurin helped steal the personal data of more than 80 million customers from JP Morgan Chase alone.

They said Tyurin targeted financial institutions, brokerage firms and financial news publishers including the Wall Street Journal in the United States from 2012 to mid-2015, getting the personal information of more than 100 million customers of the companies.

Tyurin operated from his Moscow home, collecting over $19 million as he utilized a computer infrastructure across five continents, authorities said.

In a letter to the judge, Tyurin said he was "terribly ashamed" of the personal information he was stealing online and believed he had "chosen a wrong path in life."

Hate-crime suspect ruled unfit for trial

FOND DU LAC, Wis. -- A Mexican-American man from Wisconsin charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup into a white motorcyclist has been committed to a psychiatric facility.

Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a hate crime enhancer for the July 3 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen in Fond du Lac County.

Prosecutors say Navarro struck Thiessen's motorcycle head-on in the town of Taycheedah.

After two psychiatric exams, Fond du Lac County Judge Richard Nuss determined Wednesday that Navarro is not competent to stand trial, meaning he does not understand the court proceedings and cannot assist in his own defense, WLUK-TV reported.

Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer. Authorities said Navarro didn't know Thiessen, but targeted him because he was white.

Gun seller to Texas shooter sentenced

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A man who sold an AR-15-style rifle used in a 2019 mass shooting that killed seven people in West Texas was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Marcus Anthony Braziel, 45, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty in October to unlicensed firearms dealing and concealing the proceeds from weapons sales.

Braziel admitted selling the rifle that Seth Aaron Ator, of Odessa, used when he killed seven people and wounded 25 others in the Midland-Odessa area. The rampage ended when police shot Ator dead.

According to court documents, Braziel admitted selling Ator an AR-15-style rifle on Oct. 8, 2016 -- nearly three years before the Aug. 31, 2019, shooting rampage.

Documents said Ator, who had been adjudicated "mentally defective" and was legally prohibited from possessing firearms, first attempted to purchase a gun from a sporting goods store but was rejected after his mental status was flagged in the national database. He circumvented that system by buying a gun from Braziel, who did not run background checks on any of his buyers.