Shiloh Christian School announces new president, superintendent

Keith McDaniel will serve as the Shiloh Christian School's new president and superintendent. (Photo by John Phillips)

SPRINGDALE -- Keith McDaniel has been promoted to superintendent and president of Shiloh Christian School, the school announced this week.

McDaniel was secondary dean for grades 6-12. Some of his duties included yearly planning, developing curriculum and training teachers, according to a school press release.

"As a dedicated and passionate facilitator of learning, I will utilize the best practices of education through unwavering optimism, drive and patient diligence to ensure that each administrator, teacher and student is equipped with the tools, knowledge and resources necessary for life-long learning and success," McDaniel said Wednesday.

McDaniel has served in the military for 13 years. He served 12 years in the Army as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot and recently transferred to the Air Force Reserve, where he serves as an officer and pilot.

Shiloh has about 1,000 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade on its campuses in Springdale and Rogers.