Survey aims to collect data on PB problems

Rep. Vivian Flowers has heard the labels often placed on Pine Bluff and the blame elected officials often take when crime is rampant in the city.

She, too, is a resident, and she wants nothing more than to help her constituents feel safer. But she’s also had enough with the negative labels.

“Time is out for us to allow anyone to continue to castigate, categorize and brand our city in a negative way,” Flowers said. “We know who are we are. We know who we can be. We know what our challenges are, which are not limited to Pine Bluff. The drug issues, the gang issues, the domestic violence issues — that is not specific to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, but that which is, that which affects us, we can do something about it together, and we cannot leave it up to elected officials on any level.”

Flowers is one of three conveners of the United Citizens of Pine Bluff, a civic organization of 56 members dedicated to helping officials and law enforcement officers address crime in the city. The organization held a news conference Thursday at City Hall to introduce a survey open to residents 13 and older that includes 42 questions and is estimated to take 8 to 10 minutes to complete.

The survey is available in English and Spanish on the United Citizens of Pine Bluff Facebook page. All responses will remain anonymous, the group said.

“A lot of good answers begin with data,” Flowers said. “If we’re not aware of what the real problems are, we are forced to continue to listen to the naysayers and the people who want to call us ‘Crime Bluff.’ Trust me, ‘Crime Bluff’ is all across the state of Arkansas, not just in this city.”

Fellow group convener Kymara Seals said the United Citizens plan to provide the results of the survey to the City Council and the Police Department, as well as to the public in another news conference at a later date.

“We are very serious about this work,” Seals said. “We are very passionate about this work. We love Pine Bluff, and we want Pine Bluff to be a safe community for all of us to live in.”

Seals said she and others had held conversations about safety after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked a worldwide movement against systemic racism and police brutality. But it was an incident in August, she said, where seven people were shot at a Pine Bluff gas station that galvanized interested members and led to the formation of the group.

“It was so heartbreaking, and of course there had been other gun crimes and violent crimes, and we had been talking about, what do we do as citizens?” Seals said. “At that point, we knew we had to do something. We understand the problem of crime is not just for the Police Department to solve or municipal government or the courts. We recognize we all have a part to play.”

Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said he applauds the efforts of the United Citizens group and has opened up his department’s database to the group for any information needed in helping to reduce crime.

“I’ve always known fighting crime is not just an issue for public safety and law enforcement and the Police Department,” Sergeant said. “It’s going to take all of us to overcome some of the issues we’re facing. We will continue to cooperate. We will continue to provide this group any information they need, and I look forward to seeing what information comes out of this survey once it’s complete.”

Mayor Shirley Washington offered praise as well and said she couldn’t wait to see the results of the survey.

“This is something needed more than anything else, the citizens coming together, because if we don’t embrace the problems we face now in our community, all of us coming together to come up with solutions, we will never solve the problems,” Washington said. “Part of what we do as we move forward to change and make a difference and change in our community is change the culture. The only way we can change the culture is, first, we have to identify what the problems are, embrace those situations and move forward to bring about and start setting in motion the engine of change.”