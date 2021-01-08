Today's high school basketball schedule

Today's games
6A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock at Conway
Fort Smith Northside
at Little Rock Central
Bryant
at LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary
Cabot at Little Rock Southwest
6A-WEST
Bentonville at Fort Smith Southside$
Fayetteville at Rogers
Rogers Heritage
at Springdale Har-Ber
Springdale at Bentonville West
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Christian at Benton
Little Rock Parkview at Maumelle
Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville
5A-EAST
Batesville at Paragould#
Jonesboro at Greene County Tech
Nettleton at West Memphis
Searcy at Marion
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside at El Dorado
Sheridan at Lake Hamilton
Texarkana at White Hall
5A-WEST
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Russellville at Greenwood$
Van Buren at Greenbrier
Vilonia at Alma
4A-1
Farmington at Harrison
Gravette at Gentry
Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge*
Shiloh Christian at Huntsville
4A-3
Blytheville at Trumann
Highland at Jonesboro Westside#
Valley View at Pocahontas#
4A-4
Dardanelle at Heber Springs
Morrilton at Ozark
4A-5
Forrest City at Wynne
Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy
Lonoke at Stuttgart
Mills at eStem
4A-7
Bauxite at Nashville
Fountain Lake at De Queen
Malvern at Hope
Mena at Arkadelphia
4A-8
Camden Fairview at Watson Chapel
Crossett at Magnolia
Hamburg at Warren
Monticello at Star City$
3A-1
Green Forest at Bergman
Greenland at Lincoln
West Fork at Elkins
3A-2
Mountain View at Clinton
Newport at Rose Bud
Pangburn at Harding Academy
Riverview at Cave City
3A-3
Corning at Walnut Ridge#
Gosnell at Hoxie
Piggott at Manila
3A-4
Charleston at Waldron
Cossatot River at Paris
Danville at Cedarville
Hackett at Booneville
3A-5
Atkins at Baptist Prep
Jessieville at Dover
Mayflower at Lamar
Perryville at Two Rivers
3A-6
Central Ark. Christian
at Helena-West Helena
DeWitt at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Dollarway at Episcopal Collegiate
Palestine-Wheatley
at LISA Academy West
3A-7
Ashdown at Centerpoint
Benton Harmony Grove at Bismarck
Prescott at Genoa Central
3A-8
Dumas at Drew Central
Lake Village at Rison
Smackover at McGehee
2A-1
Arkansas Arts Academy at Alpena
Cotter at Decatur
Flippin at Eureka Springs
Life Way Christian
at Yellville-Summit
2A-2
Melbourne at Sloan-Hendrix
Midland at Salem
2A-4
Future School at Lavaca
Mansfield at Magazine
Mountainburg
at Johnson County Westside
2A-5
Conway Christian
at South Side Bee Branch
Hector at Marshall
Quitman at Maumelle Charter
St. Joseph Catholic at Bigelow
2A-6
Hazen at McCrory
Carlisle at Barton
2A-7
Dierks at Poyen
Foreman at Mountain Pine
Horatio at Cutter-Morning Star
Murfreesboro at Magnet Cove
2A-8
Gurdon at Lafayette County
Hampton at Spring Hill
Parkers Chapel at Fordyce
1A-1E
Deer at Ozark Mountain
Kingston at Jasper
Mount Judea at Omaha
1A-1W
Mulberry
at NW Ark. Classical Academy
The New School at County Line
1A-2
Calico Rock at Rural Special
Izard County at Concord
Timbo at West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3
Hillcrest at Crowley's Ridge Acad.
Mammoth Spring at Armorel
1A-4
Nemo Vista at Sacred Heart
Wonderview at Mount Vernon-Enola
1A-5
Abundant Life at Marvell
Brinkley at Bradford
Friendship Aspire Christian Academy
at Clarendon
Quest Academy of West LR
at Augusta
1A-7
Oden at Mineral Springs
Trinity Christian at Mount Ida
1A-8
Bradley at Dermott
Hermitage at Taylor
Nevada at Emerson
Nonconference
Bay at Marianna
Caddo Hills at Blevins
Clarksville at Berryville#
Crane, Mo. at Berryville
Cross County at Cedar Ridge
Lead Hill at Viola
Marmaduke at Des Arc
Rector at Ridgefield Christian
Rivercrest at KIPP Blytheville
Rivercrest at Riverside#
Riverside at Tuckerman
White County Central at Shirley
Greenwood at Star City#
$ Boys only # Girls only