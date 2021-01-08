Today's high school basketball schedule

Today's games

6A-CENTRAL

North Little Rock at Conway

Fort Smith Northside

at Little Rock Central

Bryant

at LR Catholic/Mount St. Mary

Cabot at Little Rock Southwest

6A-WEST

Bentonville at Fort Smith Southside$

Fayetteville at Rogers

Rogers Heritage

at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale at Bentonville West

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Christian at Benton

Little Rock Parkview at Maumelle

Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville

5A-EAST

Batesville at Paragould#

Jonesboro at Greene County Tech

Nettleton at West Memphis

Searcy at Marion

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at El Dorado

Sheridan at Lake Hamilton

Texarkana at White Hall

5A-WEST

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Russellville at Greenwood$

Van Buren at Greenbrier

Vilonia at Alma

4A-1

Farmington at Harrison

Gravette at Gentry

Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge*

Shiloh Christian at Huntsville

4A-3

Blytheville at Trumann

Highland at Jonesboro Westside#

Valley View at Pocahontas#

4A-4

Dardanelle at Heber Springs

Morrilton at Ozark

4A-5

Forrest City at Wynne

Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy

Lonoke at Stuttgart

Mills at eStem

4A-7

Bauxite at Nashville

Fountain Lake at De Queen

Malvern at Hope

Mena at Arkadelphia

4A-8

Camden Fairview at Watson Chapel

Crossett at Magnolia

Hamburg at Warren

Monticello at Star City$

3A-1

Green Forest at Bergman

Greenland at Lincoln

West Fork at Elkins

3A-2

Mountain View at Clinton

Newport at Rose Bud

Pangburn at Harding Academy

Riverview at Cave City

3A-3

Corning at Walnut Ridge#

Gosnell at Hoxie

Piggott at Manila

3A-4

Charleston at Waldron

Cossatot River at Paris

Danville at Cedarville

Hackett at Booneville

3A-5

Atkins at Baptist Prep

Jessieville at Dover

Mayflower at Lamar

Perryville at Two Rivers

3A-6

Central Ark. Christian

at Helena-West Helena

DeWitt at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Dollarway at Episcopal Collegiate

Palestine-Wheatley

at LISA Academy West

3A-7

Ashdown at Centerpoint

Benton Harmony Grove at Bismarck

Prescott at Genoa Central

3A-8

Dumas at Drew Central

Lake Village at Rison

Smackover at McGehee

2A-1

Arkansas Arts Academy at Alpena

Cotter at Decatur

Flippin at Eureka Springs

Life Way Christian

at Yellville-Summit

2A-2

Melbourne at Sloan-Hendrix

Midland at Salem

2A-4

Future School at Lavaca

Mansfield at Magazine

Mountainburg

at Johnson County Westside

2A-5

Conway Christian

at South Side Bee Branch

Hector at Marshall

Quitman at Maumelle Charter

St. Joseph Catholic at Bigelow

2A-6

Hazen at McCrory

Carlisle at Barton

2A-7

Dierks at Poyen

Foreman at Mountain Pine

Horatio at Cutter-Morning Star

Murfreesboro at Magnet Cove

2A-8

Gurdon at Lafayette County

Hampton at Spring Hill

Parkers Chapel at Fordyce

1A-1E

Deer at Ozark Mountain

Kingston at Jasper

Mount Judea at Omaha

1A-1W

Mulberry

at NW Ark. Classical Academy

The New School at County Line

1A-2

Calico Rock at Rural Special

Izard County at Concord

Timbo at West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3

Hillcrest at Crowley's Ridge Acad.

Mammoth Spring at Armorel

1A-4

Nemo Vista at Sacred Heart

Wonderview at Mount Vernon-Enola

1A-5

Abundant Life at Marvell

Brinkley at Bradford

Friendship Aspire Christian Academy

at Clarendon

Quest Academy of West LR

at Augusta

1A-7

Oden at Mineral Springs

Trinity Christian at Mount Ida

1A-8

Bradley at Dermott

Hermitage at Taylor

Nevada at Emerson

Nonconference

Bay at Marianna

Caddo Hills at Blevins

Clarksville at Berryville#

Crane, Mo. at Berryville

Cross County at Cedar Ridge

Lead Hill at Viola

Marmaduke at Des Arc

Rector at Ridgefield Christian

Rivercrest at KIPP Blytheville

Rivercrest at Riverside#

Riverside at Tuckerman

White County Central at Shirley

Greenwood at Star City#

$ Boys only # Girls only