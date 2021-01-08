Troopers: Teen killed in White County crash

A Beebe teen died after an SUV struck the car he was driving in White County on Thursday evening, troopers said.

The wreck happened just before 8:30 p.m., when a 2019 GMC Acadia headed north on Arkansas 5 near Rose Bud crossed the centerline and collided with the left side of a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The Malibu’s driver, 19-year-old Jake Smith, was killed as a result of the crash, the report states.

According to the report, the driver of the GMC and three teen passengers in the Chevrolet were injured.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and wet.

At least 11 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Transportation.