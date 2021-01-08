Trump pledges orderly exit

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi finalize the Electoral College vote count early Thursday in a joint session of Congress that went into the wee hours after violent protesters disrupted the process. More photos at arkansasonline.com/18electoral/. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and announced that there would be an "orderly transition" on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Trump's acknowledgment came after a day of chaos and destruction on Capitol Hill as a mob stormed the Capitol and unleashed unprecedented scenes of mayhem in hopes of halting the peaceful transition of power. Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional tally of Electoral College votes was halted for more than six hours.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by his social media director.

Trump's Twitter account has been locked by the company since Trump posted messages Wednesday that appeared to justify the assault on the seat of the nation's democracy.

Trump added, "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"

Trump's statement acknowledging defeat came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said any remaining day with the president in power could be "a horror show for America." Likewise, Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said the attack on the Capitol was "an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," and Trump must not stay in office "one day" longer.

Pelosi and Schumer called for invoking the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to force Trump from office before Biden is inaugurated. Schumer said he and Pelosi tried to call Vice President Mike Pence early Thursday to discuss that option but were unable to connect with him.

The procedure allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

Pelosi said if the president's Cabinet does not swiftly act, the House may proceed to impeach Trump.

At least one Republican lawmaker joined the effort.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois publicly called on Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office.

"The president caused this," Kinzinger said in a video posted to Twitter. "The president is unwell."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., did not join that effort but laid blame at the president's feet. Trump's actions were the "problem" leading to the Capitol violence, he said.

Biden aide Andrew Bates said in a statement that the president-elect is focused on the transition "and will leave it to Vice President Pence, the Cabinet and the Congress to act as they see fit."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told ABC late Wednesday that "responsible members of the Cabinet" should be thinking about fulfilling their oath of office, adding that Trump had "violated his oath and betrayed the American people."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee joined other senior politicians from the state Thursday in calling for Trump's removal from office, calling him a "cancer" at the heart of the insurrection at the nation's Capitol.

Inslee spoke during a preview of the legislative session hosted by The Associated Press. The Democrat said Trump must be removed from office by any legal means necessary.

"We need to go to the heart of that insurrection, and remove that cancer, and that means the president of the United States, who has continually fueled this insurrection with his outright deception," Inslee said.

Several members of Washington's congressional delegation have also called for Trump to be impeached or stripped of power through the 25th Amendment.

"The insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol today should be held fully accountable for their actions under the law. So should the President," Sen. Patty Murray, the Senate's third-ranking Democrat, said in a written statement Thursday. "The most immediate way to ensure the President is prevented from causing further harm in coming days is to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office. As history watches, I urge Vice President Pence and the President's cabinet to put country before party and act."

Conversations about removal also took place among administration aides and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill, according to people involved in the deliberations, but there did not appear to be serious discussion to do so by his Cabinet, of whom a majority would have to vote to sideline him.

TURNING POINT

The president has spent the past two months refusing to concede and making allegations of widespread voter fraud, even though his own Justice Department, federal courts, including the Supreme Court, and state governments have said repeatedly the vote was carried out freely and fairly.

Trump's refusal to concede reached a breaking point Wednesday when loyalists violently occupied the Capitol. Authorities said four people died during the violence, including one woman who was shot by an officer outside the House chamber.

Trump had encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol to protest lawmakers' actions.

"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long," Trump wrote in a message that was later deleted by Twitter. He added, "Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"

Trump spent much of Wednesday afternoon watching the insurrection on television from his private dining room off the Oval Office.

A White House official said most of Trump's attention was consumed by his ire at Vice President Mike Pence, who defied Trump's demands by acknowledging he did not have the power to unilaterally reject the electoral votes that determine the next president. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump eventually issued the tweets and taped a video encouraging an end to the violence. The posts came at the insistence of staff and amid mounting criticism from Republican lawmakers begging him to condemn the violence and tell his supporters to stand down, according to the official.

Even as authorities struggled to take control of Capitol Hill after protesters overwhelmed police, Trump continued to level allegations of mass voter fraud and praised his loyalists as "very special."

"I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now," he said in a video posted more than 90 minutes after lawmakers were evacuated from the House and Senate chambers. "We can't play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special."

The violence, coupled with the president's tepid response, alarmed many in the White House. A number of White House aides were discussing a potential mass resignation just two weeks before Trump's term ends, according to people familiar with the conversation who were not authorized to publicly discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump has been single-mindedly focused on his electoral defeat since Election Day, aides said, at the expense of the other responsibilities of his office, including the fight against the raging coronavirus. Indeed, it was Pence, not Trump, who spoke with the acting defense secretary to discuss mobilizing the D.C. National Guard on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Trump effectively banned Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, from the White House, an official said, believing Short to have been the driving force behind Pence's refusal to overturn the vote.

Hours earlier, Trump had appeared at a rally near the White House, where he continued to urge supporters to fight the election results and encouraged them to march to the Capitol in remarks that were peppered with incendiary language and rife with violent undertones. At one point, he even suggested he might join them -- a prospect that was discussed by the White House but eventually abandoned.

"We're going to the Capitol," he said. "We're going to try and give our Republicans ... the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."

Earlier in the rally, his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had advocated what he had called "trial by combat."

