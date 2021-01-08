UALR men's basketball capsule

UALR men at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS UALR 6-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 7-2, 1-1

SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 30-25

RADIO KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Marko Andric, 6-2, Fr3.41.3

G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Sr10.93.7

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, So2.61.5

F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Jr15.06.8

F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Sr12.79.4

COACH Darrell Walker (37-34 in three seasons at UALR)

Louisiana-Lafayette

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Cedric Russell, 6-2, Sr.17.63.8

G Mylik Wilson, 6-3, So14.65.2

G Brayan Au, 6-4, Jr.4.91.7

F Theo Akwuba, 6-11, Jr10.810.4

F Dou Gueye, 6-9, Sr10.410.1

COACH Bob Marlin (195-145 in 11 seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRULL

78.9Points for74.8

73.6Points against72.8

+5.4Rebound margin+6.7

-2.1Turnover margin-3.0

52.0FG pct.43.4

38.03-pt pct.27.6

72.1FT pct.70.9

CHALK TALK UALR's leading scorer Markquis Nowell (17.0 points per game) is expected to return today following a two-game absence. ... Louisiana-Lafayette's Cedric Russell has scored 20 or more points in four of the Ragin' Cajuns' nine games this season. ... This weekend's pair of contests will mark the Trojans' 499th and 500th games as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. ... Louisiana-Lafayette forward Theo Akwuba has 32 blocked shots this season, tied for fourth-most in the nation.

--Eli Lederman