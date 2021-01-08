Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

UALR men's basketball capsule

by Eli Lederman | Today at 2:22 a.m.

UALR men at Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS UALR 6-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 7-2, 1-1

SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 30-25

RADIO KHLR-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Marko Andric, 6-2, Fr3.41.3

G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Sr10.93.7

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, So2.61.5

F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Jr15.06.8

F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Sr12.79.4

COACH Darrell Walker (37-34 in three seasons at UALR)

Louisiana-Lafayette

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Cedric Russell, 6-2, Sr.17.63.8

G Mylik Wilson, 6-3, So14.65.2

G Brayan Au, 6-4, Jr.4.91.7

F Theo Akwuba, 6-11, Jr10.810.4

F Dou Gueye, 6-9, Sr10.410.1

COACH Bob Marlin (195-145 in 11 seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRULL

78.9Points for74.8

73.6Points against72.8

+5.4Rebound margin+6.7

-2.1Turnover margin-3.0

52.0FG pct.43.4

38.03-pt pct.27.6

72.1FT pct.70.9

CHALK TALK UALR's leading scorer Markquis Nowell (17.0 points per game) is expected to return today following a two-game absence. ... Louisiana-Lafayette's Cedric Russell has scored 20 or more points in four of the Ragin' Cajuns' nine games this season. ... This weekend's pair of contests will mark the Trojans' 499th and 500th games as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. ... Louisiana-Lafayette forward Theo Akwuba has 32 blocked shots this season, tied for fourth-most in the nation.

--Eli Lederman

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT