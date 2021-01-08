Unbeaten Aggies run past Wildcats

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) blocks a shot-attempt by Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Jordan Nixon scored a career-high 19 points to lead No. 8 Texas A&M to a 77-60 win over No. 10 Kentucky on Thursday night.

Aaliyah Wilson scored 18 points and Ciera Johnson had 14, and N'dea Jones added 12 points and 12 rebounds to help the Aggies (11-0, 2-0 SEC) match their best start since the 2014-15 season.

Nixon, a sophomore who sat out last season after transferring from Notre Dame, scored A&M's first 11 points and capped a 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter with two free throws to give the Aggies a 59-47 lead. Kentucky's Blair Green ended the drought with a 15-foot jumper with to pull the Wildcats within 10 with 7:20 left, but that's the closest the Wildcats (9-2, 2-1) got.

Nixon, who is from New York City, hit her first five shots and ended 7 of 13 from the floor along with all three free throws. A&M was 18 of 19 from the line.

"I needed her at the point because of her leadership," A&M Coach Gary Blair said. "She's got that New York City mentality that a turnover doesn't bother her."

She missed a reverse layup, getting reprimanded by Blair. She bounced back to end up playing a career-best 34 minutes.

"She's got no fear," Blair said.

Rhyne Howard, the reigning SEC player of the year, had 22 points for Kentucky. KeKe McKinney added 12 points.

Kentucky shot 46% from the floor (26 of 57) but made only 4 of 17 three-pointers. The Wildcats also had 17 turnovers that A&M converted into 24 points.

"Give credit to A&M, they played hard tonight," Kentucky Coach Kyra Elzy said. "They pushed the ball in transition offense. Defensively, they were switching it up and they were physical."

NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 71, VIRGINIA TECH 67

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Dana Evans scored 22 points, including four in the final 1:07, and No. 2 Louisville slipped past Virginia Tech.

Evans hit 11 of 22 shots from the floor and made a critical steal in the waning moments for the Cardinals (9-0, 2-0 ACC), who survived their toughest test of the season. Hailey Van Lith added 15 points, including two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win.

Aisha Sheppard paced Virginia Tech (6-3, 1-3) with 20 points. The Hokies rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to take the lead, but couldn’t hold on and lost their third in a row.

NO. 12 MARYLAND 93, NO. 23 MICHIGAN STATE 87

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Ashley Ow-usu and Chloe Bibby each scored 20 points, Katie Benzan added 19 points and No. 12 Maryland beat No. 23 Michigan State.

Maryland led by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter before Michigan State cut it to 83-81 with 1:46 left after a 9-0 run. Bibby answered with a three-point play, and Owusu, Benzan and Bibby combined to make 7 of 8 free throws in the final 48 seconds to seal it. Diamond Miller scored 14 points and Mimi Collins 13 for Maryland (8-1, 4-0 Big Ten).

Nia Clouden scored a career-high 32 points, reaching the 1,000-point club, for Michigan State (8-1, 3-1).

NO. 14 MISSISSIPPI ST. 68, FLORIDA 54

GAINSVILLE, Fla. — Jessika Carter scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 14 Mississippi State turned back Florida.

Rickea Jackson added 14 points for Mississippi State (7-2, 2-1 SEC).

Lavender Briggs scored 23 points for the Gators (7-4, 0-3). Kiara Smith and Faith Dut added 10 points apiece.

NO. 15 MICHIGAN 64, NEBRASKA 62

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon matched her career best with 35 points, Akienreh Johnson added two clutch free throws and No. 15 Michigan held off upset-minded Nebraska.

Hillmon scored 18 points by halftime in something of a one-on-one duel with Nebraska’s top scorer, Sam Haiby, who scored 19 and had the Huskers (5-4, 3-3) ahead 35-34 at the break.

Hillmon also had a career-best 22 rebounds.

The Wolverines are off to the program’s best start at 8-0 and rise to 3-0 in Big Ten play and are 5-0 at home.

NO. 16 OHIO STATE 78, ILLINOIS 55

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Aaliyah Patty added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State won its first road game of the season.

Sheldon made a career-high four three-pointers, and the Buckeyes (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had a season-high 10 three-pointers on 25 attempts.

Kennedi Myles had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-4).

NO. 19 INDIANA 85, PENN STATE 64

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and Ali Pat-berg added 24 to help No. 19 Indiana beat Penn State.

Indiana (6-3, 4-1 Big Ten), which shot 50.7% from the floor and had 24 assists on 35 field goals, has won seven of the last eight meetings in the series dating to the 2014-15 season. Johnasia Cash had season highs with 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead Penn State (3-5, 0-4).