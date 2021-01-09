State hits new record of active covid-19 cases as death toll tops 4,000

A covid testing sign directs drivers waiting in line to get a free covid-19 self-test at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The number of active cases of covid-19 in Arkansas hit a record 27,822 on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The state's count of hospitalized covid-19 patients was 1,346, breaking a state record for the third consecutive day. The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 223, just one shy of the all-time record of 224 set Tuesday.

Another 44 deaths were added to the state’s count, raising the total to 4,010.

The state has seen high numbers of new cases and hospitalizations for several weeks, and the number of hospitalizations has broken records nearly every day since Dec. 28. Health experts have said they think the spread can be partially attributed to holiday gatherings.

The number of new cases reported Saturday was 2,886, according to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“Our testing continues to be high, and vaccine distribution allows us to continue fighting this virus across the state,” Hutchinson said in his tweet announcing the new numbers. “Continue to do your part over the weekend.”

The state also distributed 8,672 more vaccinations, or 36.9% of the total 202,400 doses that Arkansans have received.

