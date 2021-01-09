Arkansas hospital cases hit new high

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The number of people in Arkansas hospitalized with the coronavirus reached a new high Friday for the second day in a row as the case count rose by more than 2,900.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 40, to 3,966.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the increase of 2,944 cases was smaller than the record spike of 4,304 cases the previous Friday.

"Today's report has 1,360 fewer cases than this time last week with higher testing," Hutchinson said.

"This good news is overshadowed by the loss of an additional 40 of our friends and neighbors. We all have a responsibility to our friends and neighbors to help slow the spread, and I hope you'll join me as we continue to fight this invisible enemy."

The Health Department reported Friday that 14,753 coronavirus tests had been performed on Arkansans a day earlier, comprising 11,010 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and 3,743 antigen tests, which are typically quicker but less sensitive.

A week earlier, the department reported that 14,557 tests were performed Dec. 31.

Except for dips on New Year's Day and Wednesday, the number of hospitalized virus patients has set a record every day since Dec. 28.

The number rose Friday by 16, to 1,342.

Those patients included 219 who were on ventilators, up from 218 a day earlier.

At a record level since Monday, the number of covid-19 patients in intensive care units rose Friday by 12, to 439.

For the fourth day in a row, the number of cases that were active also set a record.

It rose by 1,306, to 27,290, as 1,598 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

'RAY OF HOPE'

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said she was concerned by the record number of hospitalizations and active cases but encouraged that the increase in cases was below 3,000.

It also was the third day in a row that the increase in cases was lower than the day before.

"That is a ray of hope," Dillaha said.

Typically, the daily case increases get bigger toward the end of the week as testing resumes after slowing down over the weekend.

After setting records the previous three days, the average number of cases added to the tally each day over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday by 194, to 2,774.

One reason hospitalizations can continue increasing while the rate of infection slows is because it typically takes about a week after someone tests positive to become sick enough to be hospitalized.

Similarly, people are considered recovered, and removed from the active case tally, 10 days after they develop symptoms or test positive unless they are hospitalized or have a compromised immune system, Dillaha said. They are considered recovered, meaning no longer infectious, after 20 days.

If the state's infection rate is falling, "perhaps we could give credit to people who are doing their best to stop the spread of covid-19 in Arkansas," Dillaha said.

"I think a lot of people have taken these measures to heart, and they're doing their best to wear their masks, social distance, avoid nonessential activities, and I think if enough people do that for an extended period of time we could really make a difference in the case rates in our state."









VACCINATIONS CONTINUE

Under the vaccine effort being coordinated by the state, hospitals, pharmacies and other health care providers had received a total of 190,100 doses of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna as of Friday morning and had reported administering 65,991.

That was up from 58,914 doses administered as of Thursday.

The vaccines that the state was due to receive through the end of this week include 43,875 of the Pfizer vaccine to provide second shots for people who received their initial shot last month.

Of those, 18,252 were not scheduled to be given until next week -- three weeks after the first shot.

The Health Department didn't have information Friday about how many of the shots that had been administered as of Friday were booster shots.

Walgreens and CVS reported administering an additional 2,474 doses of the Moderna vaccine as of Thursday morning under a federal program for residents and workers at long-term-care facilities.

That was up from 2,374 doses that the two companies had administered in the state as of a day earlier. The companies have been allocated 24,700 doses for Arkansas long-term-care facility residents and workers.

The actual number of shots given is higher than the Health Department's figures because providers have three days to report the vaccines they administer.

In addition to long-term-care facility residents and workers, those now eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A of the state's plan include health care workers and police and firefighters who are first responders.

OFFICERS INOCULATED

At Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, vaccinations have begun for various law enforcement personnel after the hospital offered to help the state get the shots administered more quickly, hospital spokeswoman Cara Wade said.

"As a result, up to 250 vaccines will be administered each day for law enforcement and we will continue to do so for as long as we are needed," Wade said.

"Vaccinations for our own Baptist Health caregivers continue during this time, but this is an opportunity for Baptist Health to help get more people vaccinated."

Leslie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, said more than 6,200 hospital employees had been vaccinated by the end of the day Friday -- with about 1,400 of those being second doses.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals have a supply of vaccines and are operating under a different timeline than the Health Department's.

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System received a third shipment of the Moderna vaccine at the beginning of the week and began vaccinating vulnerable veteran populations, such as those 75 and older, the homeless and those on dialysis, undergoing chemotherapy or have who had a transplant, spokesman Chris Durney said.

On Thursday, homeless veterans at the Day Treatment Center in downtown Little Rock were vaccinated.

"We also began administering limited numbers of doses in our Community Based Outpatient Clinics, but only to 75 and above and vulnerable populations," Durney said.

"Veterans will be contacted by a CAVHS staff member when it is time to schedule his or her vaccination. CAVHS is scheduling appointments based on availability and the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and Veterans Health Administration prioritization protocols."

Outside of the veterans health care system, Arkansas' allocation of vaccine for next week includes enough of the Moderna shot to provide initial doses to 17,600 people and booster shots for 25,100 long-term-care residents and workers who received their first shots last month.

Pharmacies and hospitals in the state will also receive enough Pfizer vaccine to provide 18,525 initial doses to health care workers and first responders and 23,400 booster shots.

PRISON OUTBREAKS

The cases added to the state's tally Friday included 2,211 that were confirmed through PCR tests. The other 733 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 248,860.

That comprised 202,742 confirmed cases and 46,118 probable ones.

Pulaski County had the largest number of new cases, 378, followed by Benton County with 284, Washington County with 266, Sebastian County with 145 and Faulkner County with 139.

Among prison and jail inmates, the Health Department's case count rose by 44.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the number of cases among inmates rose by six, to 624, at the Tucker Unit in Jefferson County; by three, to 783, at the Varner Unit in Lincoln County; and by two, to 159, at the Central Arkansas Community Correction Center in Little Rock.

The Little Rock lockup had the largest number of cases that were active, 80, followed by the Tucker Unit, which had 37. Just four of the Varner Unit's cases were active.

The state's death toll from the virus rose by 31, to 3,304, among confirmed cases, and by nine, to 662, among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted-living-facility residents, the state's count of virus deaths grew by 16, to 1,621.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized rose by 68, to 11,968.

Those who have ever been on a ventilator grew by five, to 1,282.

Meanwhile, the Health Department reported that 14.3% of the PCR tests performed on Arkansans were positive during the seven-day span ending Thursday.

That was up slightly from the 14.2% initially reported for the week that ended Wednesday. The percentage for that period rose to 15.2% as more test results were reported.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%, but it has been above that target since Nov. 28.

The Health Department also reported that 25.3% of antigen tests were positive in the week ending Thursday, down from 26.1% during the week that ended Wednesday.

WAIVER GRANTED

With its hospital patient volume increasing, St. Bernards Healthcare in Jonesboro said it will begin providing hospital-level care to patients in their homes in the coming weeks after receiving approval Friday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"We anticipate this model resulting in improved patient experiences, outcomes and reduced healthcare costs as individuals receive hospital-level care from the comforts of home," Chris Barber, St. Bernards' president and CEO, said in a news release.

Home patients will be evaluated daily by registered nurses, either in person or remotely, and will receive periodic in-person visits from registered nurses or paramedics, St. Bernards spokesman Mitchell Nail said.

The home care patients will be "admitted" from the hospital's emergency department or from an in-patient hospital bed.

The patients will be screened medically as well as for nonmedical factors including working utilities, an assessment of physical barriers and a review of domestic violence concerns, Nail said.

The Medicare agency also granted a waiver last month to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock to renovate a former hotel on its property to care for about 40 non-covid low-acuity patients.

Cara Wade, Baptist spokeswoman, said Friday that the extra space is expected to open in early February.

About 16 more ICU beds, which Baptist announced a few months ago, will be ready Monday, Wade said.

"Timing on opening these ICU beds will be dependent on staffing," Wade said. "Staffing these additional beds as well as nurse staffing in general is a challenge as well as a top priority."

Hutchinson announced in December that two facilities -- in Little Rock and Van Buren -- will be renovated to house up to 124 virus patients if hospitals run out of room.

The alternative-care sites will cost about $7.4 million, with the state asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay 80% of the cost, and will be located on Baptist Health property.

Wade said the Little Rock site -- the hospital's J.A. Gilbreath Conference Center -- is expected to be ready Jan. 18.

The Van Buren space -- 74 hospital beds, including eight ICU beds -- will have 44 patient rooms ready Jan. 18, with the remaining 30 beds ready Feb. 1, Wade said.

"Both of these projects will provide negative pressure areas to accommodate covid-19 patients," Wade said. "These beds will be leased to the state of Arkansas, and plans are continuing to determine the best way to provide staffing to cover this additional patient capacity."

At the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock, eight of the 10 beds that were made available to help Arkansas handle its load of covid-19 patients were occupied with non-veterans Friday, Durney said.

Five of those patients are in intensive care.

"We are not currently at capacity; we made several structural adjustments to the hospital early in the pandemic which has allowed us to remain flexible in managing our COVID and non-COVID populations," Durney said in an email.

HOSPITALS STRESSED

Bonnie Ward, spokeswoman for CHI St. Vincent, said in an email that hospitals across the system continue to experience a high level of patients relative to capacity.

"Each of our facilities continuously reviews their surge capacity plans with emergency preparedness teams to ensure we remain able to serve our communities," Ward said. "At this time, we are prepared to effectively and expertly deliver care for all patients at our care sites."

Health care workers still need the community's support, Ward said.

"Even with the beginning of vaccinations, it is important for our communities to remember that the pandemic is far from over. We must all remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19," Ward said.

Taylor said UAMS remains at its ICU maximum with 16 covid-19 patients.

"Our biggest issue right now is staffing," Taylor said. "More than 350 of our employees are quarantined."

FEWER ICU BEDS AVAILABLE

Total hospital beds in the state -- whether filled or vacant -- dropped by 27, going from 8,951 to 8,924 on Friday, according to Health Department data.

Available beds increased by eight to 1,942, meaning about 78% of the state's hospital beds are full.

ICU beds available dropped by 10, going from 47 to 37, while the total of critical care beds increased by one to 1,156. About 3.2% of ICU beds were available as of Friday afternoon.

There were six more ventilators in the hospitals' inventory, increasing from 1,097 to 1,103. About 59%, or 649, remained available -- eight less than the previous day.

Total bed capacity -- hospital beds that can be staffed whether or not they are occupied -- dropped by 27 beds to 8,924.

Covid-positive admissions to hospitals in the Arkansas Valley region of the state saw the highest daily increase, growing by 14 from 191 to 205 on Friday.

Metro region hospitals had seven fewer covid-positive admissions, going from 366 to 359; north-central region admissions increased by two to 123; the northeast region increased by one to 206; the northwest region increased by six to 155; the southeast region increased by one to 61; and the southwest region dropped by one to 233.

Hospitals in the southwest region of the state saw the highest daily increase of covid-positive patients in the ICU, jumping by 13, from 75 to 88.

Arkansas Valley region hospitals had four more ICU admissions, going from 49 to 53 on Friday. The metro region dropped by four patients in its intensive care units to 152; the north central region dropped by one to 32; the northeast region dropped by four to 39; the northwest increased by two to 59; and the southeast region increased by two to 16.

INSTRUCTIONAL SHIFTS

Virus concerns prompted the Pulaski County Special School District to announce Friday that Landmark Elementary School in Little Rock will shift to virtual instruction Monday through Friday.

The district cited "an increasing number of students and staff in a short period of time" who were required to quarantine after being near someone who tested positive.

"Although the number of actual positive cases for COVID-19 are low, we want to ensure that all students and staff remain healthy and safe," the district said in a news release.

According to a Health Department report released Thursday, the district has 64 active covid-19 cases.

In its daily covid-19 update, covering activity in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, Little Rock School District reported 12 new cases among employees and students and 51 individuals who were required to quarantine.

Chicot Early Childhood Center had 13 students and two staff members who were required to quarantine and one student who tested positive.

At Parkview Arts Science Magnet High School, 10 students were required to quarantine and two tested positive. Meadowcliff Elementary School had seven students who were required to quarantine and two staff members who tested positive.

Beebe School District on Friday shifted to blended learning through next Friday after announcing it had 41 active cases and 236 staff members and students in quarantine.

Teachers and staff will work on site from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"The schools will also remain open to any students who cannot stay home and need a safe place to go," Superintendent Chris Nail said in a video on the district's website.

Bus routes will not run. Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon at the Beebe High School North cafeteria and will be delivered via normal bus routes starting at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

SCHOOL CASES

According to biweekly Health Department reports, the number of active cases among public school students and employees rose by 1,099, to 2,853, between Monday and Thursday as classes resumed this week.

The number of districts with five or more active cases grew from 87 Monday to 139 Thursday.

Springdale School District had the largest number, 154, as of Thursday, followed by Rogers School District, which had 131, and Bentonville School District, which had 121.

Little Rock School District had the next-highest total at 118.

At colleges and universities, the number of active cases rose by 118, to 525, over the same period.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville had the most, with the number rising from 76 on Monday to 108 on Thursday.

The University of Central Arkansas in Conway had the next-highest active case total, 34, as of Thursday, followed by Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, which had 30.

At private elementary and secondary schools, the number of active cases grew by 19, to 134.

WORKPLACES LISTED

Meanwhile, Dillard's corporate headquarters in Little Rock and Centene's offices in Little Rock on Thursday made a Health Department list of workplaces with at least five active cases among employees.

The retailer had a total of 21 cases, including eight that were active as of Thursday, according to a Health Department report.

Centene had 21 cases, including seven that were active.

Other workplaces included ConAgra in Russellville, which had 20 active cases; Frito-Lay in Jonesboro, which had nine; and a George's poultry plant on Kansas Street in Springdale, which had eight.

McKee Foods in Gentry and Tyson's Chick-N-Quick in Rogers each had seven active cases.

PotlatchDeltic in Ola and Unilever in Jonesboro each had six active cases, and ABB in Fort Smith and American Greetings in Osceola each had five.