Attack strews bodies on Mexico street

MEXICO CITY -- Nine people were killed and one wounded when gunmen opened fire at a wake the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, officials said.

Public safety officials in the city of Celaya said in a statement that the gunmen arrived late Thursday. Media outlets reported that the wake was held for a man slain a day earlier. Images from the scene showed bodies strewn in the street.

Guanajuato is at the center of the bloody turf war between rival organized crime groups. There was no immediate report of who was responsible for the killings. Thousands have been killed in Guanajuato since the Santa Rosa de Lima gang faced off with the Jalisco New Generation cartel in 2017.

Authorities captured the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang in August, but the violence has continued.

The Santa Rosa gang grew up in a farming hamlet of the same name by stealing fuel from government pipelines and refineries and robbing freight from trains. But after authorities stepped up security around trains and pipelines over the past two years, the gang turned to extortion and kidnapping.

S. Korea tells Japan to pay ex-sex slaves

SEOUL, South Korea -- A South Korean court on Friday ordered Japan to financially compensate 12 South Korean women forced to work as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II, a landmark ruling that's set to rekindle animosities between the Asian neighbors.

Japan immediately protested the ruling, maintaining that all wartime compensation issues were resolved under a 1965 treaty that restored their diplomatic ties.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled the Japanese government must give $91,360 each to the 12 women who filed the lawsuits in 2013 for their wartime sexual slavery.

The court said Japan's mobilization of these women as sexual slaves was "a crime against humanity." It said it happened when Japan "illegally occupied" the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45, and its sovereign immunity cannot shield it from lawsuits in South Korea.

The court said the women were the victims of "harsh sexual activities" by Japanese soldiers who caused them bodily harm, venereal diseases and unwanted pregnancies and left "big mental scars" in the women's lives.

The proceedings in the case had been delayed as Japan refused to receive legal documents. Seven of the 12 women died while waiting for the ruling.

U.N. fears virus hit in Ethiopia conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The United Nations fears "massive community transmission" of the coronavirus in Ethiopia's troubled Tigray region, fueled by displacement and the collapse of health services, as humanitarian workers finally begin to access the region two months after fighting began.

A new U.N. report based on the first on-the-ground assessments confirms some of the grim concerns around Tigray's some 6 million people since the conflict started Nov. 4 between Ethiopian forces and those of the Tigray region: Hospitals have been looted, even destroyed, and some fighting continues.

The crisis has threatened to destabilize one of Africa's most powerful and populous countries and to pull in neighbors like Sudan. Tigray leaders dominated Ethiopia's government for nearly three decades before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power and sidelined them in sweeping reforms that won him the Nobel Peace Prize.

Now the pandemic has emerged as the latest source of alarm. "Only five out of 40 hospitals in Tigray are physically accessible," the new U.N. report issued Thursday says.

Covid-19 surveillance and control work was interrupted for more than a month in Tigray, and that, along with the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, "is feared to have facilitated massive community transmission of the pandemic," the report says.

Bail allowed for Hong Kong activists

HONG KONG -- Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday that they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national-security law.

The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power. The primary was held to choose the best candidates to field as the pro-democracy camp sought to win a majority of seats.

The mass arrests Wednesday were the biggest move against Hong Kong's democracy movement since Beijing imposed the national security law in the semiautonomous territory in June to quell dissent after months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Three of the 55 arrested people were not released -- activists Joshua Wong and Tam Tak-chi, who were already in jail on separate charges, and former Hong Kong Democratic Party Chairman Wu Chi-wai, who remained in custody for failing to meet bail conditions in a separate protest-related case.

Police said none of the activists arrested Wednesday under the security law had been formally charged.