Burial is urged for slain miners in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistan’s prime minister Friday appealed to protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners.

Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying beside the coffins of the miners. They want Khan to visit them to ensure their protection.

Under Islamic tradition, burials take place as quickly as possible after death. But the Shiites have continued their sit-in to protest the killing of the miners in Baluchistan province, where Quetta is the provincial capital.

The protesters have vowed to keep up the sit-in for several months if Khan doesn’t accept their key demand. They were planning to also hold a sit-in in the capital, Islamabad, where dozens of Shiites rallied Friday night, denouncing Khan for calling the mourners blackmailers.