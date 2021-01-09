Covid-19 cases on the rise in Northwest Arkansas

Roxana Hutchcroft, a nurse with Arkansas Foundation of Medical Care and the state Health Department, collects supplies Friday before administering a covid-19 test Friday at the new testing site inside the Garland Avenue parking garage on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Covid-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas increased about 5,200 in little more than a week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Washington County had 23,626 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared to 21,108 on Dec. 31. The county had 2,441 active cases Thursday including 1,528 confirmed and 913 probable cases. Active cases are those that have not recovered or died.

Benton County had 20,262 cumulative cases as of Friday compared to 17,503 on Dec. 31. The county had 2,493 active cases Thursday including 1,580 confirmed and 913 probable cases.

Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas had a combined total of 129 patients in their covid-19 units as of Thursday, according to a joint statement from the region's largest health care organizations via Martine Pollard, spokeswoman for Mercy Health System. The number is a record for covid-19 patients in the region in a single day.

Both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests are used to test for covid-19. Antigen tests produce faster results, are generally only used on people with symptoms of the virus and have a higher chance of giving false-negative results. Antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs.

NOWDiagnostics, a Springdale company, is working to develop a saliva-based antigen test and is accepting saliva donations from people who have tested positive for covid-19 with a PCR test and are within six days of symptom onset. Those who are interested may email clinicaltrials@nowdx.com or call 844-966-4530 to schedule an appointment.

A total of 148,556 PCR tests and 13,725 antigen tests have been done on Benton County residents, while 168,307 PCR tests and 26,812 antigen tests have been done on Washington County residents, according to the Health Department.

The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 and now offers PCR and antigen tests at all county health units. The department has health units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The Washington County health units collected 19,413 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 7,014 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes PCR and antigen tests.

Washington Regional Health System collected 40,235 specimens to be tested from March 16 through Thursday, according to Cynthia Crowder, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 24,218 PCR tests and 4,205 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.

The Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville school districts were the top three districts in the state with active cases of students and staff combined, according to Thursday's report from the Health Department. Springdale had 154 cases, Rogers, 131 and Bentonville, 121. The Fayetteville school district was 8th in the state with 63 active cases.