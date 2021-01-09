OPINION | EDITORIAL: CNN potshots

Cable news has become anything but. Many of the programs that air, especially at night, are mostly commentary. Watching them for too long is a recipe for a headache.

This week, CNN took the award for most unnecessary potshot:

Chris Cuomo isn't exactly known for his news value, but apparently, in a segment involving U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), he wanted to be known for bashing that politician's religion. Fox News has more:

"[Host Don] Lemon repeated, 'Little Marco,' and then Cuomo took a shot at his faith. 'Mr. Bible Boy. You know, he's got a Bible quote for every moment, he just never speaks truth to power or acts on any of it in the interest of his own state or of this country,' Cuomo said."

Mr. Bible Boy? It seems a professional TV personality could make a point without going that far down.

Doubtless CNN will do nothing about the remark, but it's not hard to see why every day more Americans decide cable news is a resource they can live without.