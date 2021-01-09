Farmington woman dies in car accident

FARMINGTON — A Farmington woman died in a traffic accident that occurred Jan. 1 in Jonesboro, according to Arkansas State Police fatal crash summaries.

Julianna Valle, 21, was one of four Arkansans who died on state roads on the first day of the year, according to the police summary.

Valle was killed in the crash that happened about 8:15 p.m., in Jonesboro, a state police summary report said. Valle was a passenger in a 2020 Toyota Highlander driven by Devonte Stanback, 28, of Wynne, according to the summary.

Stanback lost control of the SUV in wet conditions while driving north on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, the summary said.

The vehicle traveled up an embankment, then hit a utility pole, a brick fence and the side of an apartment complex before coming to rest in the complex’s yard, according to the summary.

Passengers Darian Nauden and two minors were injured in the crash and were taken to St. Bernards Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the summary.