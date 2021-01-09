• Amanda Chase, a Republican Virginia state senator, had her official Senate Facebook account suspended after the self-described "Trump in heels" in posts praised rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as "patriots" while also suggesting that left-wing "antifa or BLM agents of destruction" were really to blame.

• Benjamin Kapelushnik, 21, known on social media as Benjamin Kickz and who sells high-end sneakers to celebrities, is facing charges after he accused a man of taking his picture without permission, then stole the man's phone and his entourage severely beat the man outside a Miami Beach hotel, prosecutors said.

• Riaz Ahmad, a police official in Peshawar, Pakistan, said two Pakistani children died and three others were wounded when a hand grenade that they found in an open area and took home exploded.

• Sean Skipworth, whose race for mayor of Dickinson, Texas, ended in a tie with Jennifer Lawrence when both candidates got 1,010 votes, captured the position when a pingpong ball bearing his name was drawn from a hat to determine the winner.

• Ray Lane, a spokesman for Alaska Airlines, said as many as 14 people who were rowdy, argumentative and refused to wear masks on a flight from Washington's Dulles airport to Seattle could be added to the airline's list of 288 banned travelers.

• Ennio Aquilino, a fire commander in Naples, Italy, said heavy rains likely caused a 66-foot-deep sinkhole spanning more than 21,000 square feet in a hospital parking lot that forced officials to close a nearby residence being used by recovering covid-19 patients.

• Shaun Ferguson, a New Orleans police superintendent, said a 15-year-old boy is in custody after his father turned him in upon learning that his son was involved in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car who was out delivering food to her in-laws.

• Dean Anderson, a New Zealand police inspector, said a woman died after being attacked by a shark at a beach popular with tourists about 95 miles southeast of Auckland in what was described as the country's first fatal shark attack in eight years.

• Michael Varrone, 48, of Charlotte, Mich., accused of threatening a state lawmaker in a voicemail where he stated his name and spelled his last name and then falsely reporting a bomb in the state Capitol building in Lansing, faces felony terrorism charges, prosecutors said.