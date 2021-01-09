Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• Katheryn Sellers, 60, of 2100 N.W. Maple Glen Road was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Sellers was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Cora Pitts, 44, of 1830 Nonnamaker Drive was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a correctional facility officer or certified law enforcement officer and battery. Pitts was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Hayes Kehne, 22, of 2365 W. Wedington Drive was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Kehne was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Lowell

• Miguel Garcia, 23, of 1113 Abby St. was arrested Wednesday in connection with fleeing. Garcia was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Alec Colindres, 18, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property. Colindres was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Jorge Guzman, 34, of 413 Eagle Ave. was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Guzman was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Isaiah Comfort, 18, of 308 N. 35th St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Comfort was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Raymundo Infante-Ochoa, 45, of 1449 Purple Martin Drive was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Infante-Ochoa was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Dean Porter, 51, of 413 Ewalt Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Porter was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Joshua Huffman, 33, of 1164 Shores Ave. in Cave Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Huffman was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

• Elijah Ramsfield, 25, of 20089 Center Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering, burglary and theft of property. Ramsfield was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Kyle Wyatt, 26, of 56 Wyatt Lane in Vilonia, Okla., was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property. Wyatt was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.