OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks cruise by Georgia, 99-69

Georgia came to Fayetteville looking for their first Southeastern Conference win on Saturday.

The Bulldogs now will go home licking some serious wounds and try to get that initial conference victory when they host Auburn on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs didn’t have any answers for the Arkansas Razorbacks offense or defense, especially in the second half, when they were outscored 56-32 in the 99-69 Hog win.

The Razorbacks defense caused all types of problems for the Bulldogs in the second half. For more than 15 minutes the Bulldogs had more turnovers than field goals.

Little Rock freshman Moses Moody scored inside and out and led the offensive charge for the Razorbacks with 25 points, but he was just as impressive on defense.

Jacksonville freshman Devonte Davis had 20 points, six assists and seven rebounds. He was also intense on defense.

In fact, it may have been the best team effort on defense of the season.

Every Georgia shot was contested in the paint or the Razorbacks drew a charge.

In the first half there were seven lead changes. In the second half there were none. When the final buzzer went off, the Hogs had led for more than 36 minutes.

Arkansas is now 2-2 in SEC play and travels to LSU on Wednesday.