Rams keep starting QB a mystery

John Wolford (9) is expected to start at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams today against the Seattle Seahawks if Jared Goff (left) cannot play. Goff underwent surgery after injuring his thumb two weeks ago. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

SEATTLE -- In the immediate aftermath of clinching a return to the playoffs, Aaron Donald made it perfectly clear that he was thrilled to be getting his wish.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive star wanted another shot at Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

"They got the division, and they were happy about that," Donald said. "And now they have to see us again, a third time. When you're playing a team that you see twice a year, you've kind of got a feel for each other. They know what you're going to do, we know what they are going to do. It's pretty much man on man, and the best team should win. So there's no better way than that to start it off."

For the second time in three weeks, the Rams and Seahawks will meet today, this time in the opening round of the NFC playoffs. It's a matchup overflowing with familiarity and a history of close games not decided until the fourth quarter.

But there is uncertainty this time around. The Rams (10-6) have not said whether starting quarterback Jared Goff or backup John Wolford will be under center against the Seahawks.

Goff injured his thumb in the second half of Seattle's 20-9 victory over the Rams in Week 16. Surgery to repair the injury left Goff a spectator on Sunday while Wolford directed an 18-7 win over Arizona to clinch the Rams' postseason berth.

And now? It's been a smoke screen of gamesmanship by Rams Coach Sean McVay about which of his quarterbacks -- or both, potentially -- will be trying to solve a Seahawks defense that held Los Angeles to less than 10 points for only the sixth time in McVay's tenure less than 14 days ago.

"You talk to Jared and then you'd kind of just take it a day at a time," McVay said. "I know that he's in the mindset and the mentality of trying to prepare himself to get ready to play a game."

Seattle (12-4) will be hosting a playoff game for the first time since January 2017, the last time the Seahawks claimed the NFC West title. They were carried to the division title not by an otherworldly season from Wilson, although he was very good. But it was Seattle's defense making a 180-degree flip from the beginning of the season that led the Seahawks' late charge.

Seattle allowed 16 points per game over the final eight games, the best in the league. The Seahawks had 37 of their 46 sacks for the season over the final 10 games.

If Seattle is going to make a run in the postseason, Wilson will play his role. How long the Seahawks stay around will be determined by Jamal Adams, Bobby Wagner and others.

"We've got to make it our mission to do the same thing," Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright said. "We had a great game against them two weeks ago and so we've got to make it our mission to repeat that and have another successful game."

Los Angeles Rams strong safety Jordan Fuller, left, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) and free safety John Johnson III, bottom, defend a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) and defensive end L.J. Collier (91) celebrate a defensive stop against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)