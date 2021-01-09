Rural internet a state priority

Cables connecting phone, cable and Internet service come out of a wall connector in the home office of Mike Loucks of Friday Harbor, Wash., in this March 2015 file photo. (AP / Elaine Thompson )

Improving internet access for rural citizens will be a common topic as the Arkansas Legislature convenes for its 93rd General Assembly starting Monday.

Through the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, the state has received additional money toward expanding broadband service in the state, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado) said. But how those funds will be dispersed remains to be seen.

“Broadband service has come to the forefront,” Shepherd said Friday during a Zoom meeting hosted by the Arkansas Press Association and The Associated Press’ Little Rock bureau. “Through the CARES Act, we were able to expand additional monies to broadband.”

Kick Start Sheridan, an organization committed to the growth and development of Sheridan, received one of 30 Rural Broadband ID grants from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Institute of Digital Health and Innovation designed to help entities conduct studies required in federal grant and loan applications, according to a Dec. 19 article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The studies could help communities in their application for federal funds for broadband development programs.

State Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr. (R-Texarkana) said during the Zoom call a large amount of money has been set aside for rural broadband projects, which would help school children and their families stay connected during times of virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to be looking at $30 million to redirect from surplus for broadband activities,” Hickey said. “I know that’s what the governor is looking to do. I think he has the broad support to do that.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, along with Hickey and Shepherd, said he wanted to assure the public that rural areas are “at the top of the discussion,” whether it’s addressing connectivity or vaccine distribution.

The Republican governor said he agrees with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on getting as many remaining doses of coronavirus vaccines to each state, but acknowledges the risk that such a move would leave too little for recommended second doses.

“Get the vaccines to the states, and we have the flexibility to get it out to the population,” Hutchinson said.

Legislators are also expected to hash out ways to increase the salaries of teachers across Arkansas. Shepherd said he hopes the salaries would be more competitive to those in other states once the session is over.

Hickey said he strongly supports the increases.

“It’s just always where we’re going to get the money from,” he said.