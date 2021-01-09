State high school roundups

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 68, MENA 32 Ryan Harris finished with 21 points, 5 assists and 5 steals for Arkadelphia (4-6, 2-1 4A-7) in a rout.

BAPTIST PREP 69, ATKINS 56 Daniel Cobb had a team-high 21 points for Baptist Prep (7-3, 3-1 3A-5), which pulled away in the second half. D.J. Townsend scored 18 points and Ethan Houser tacked on 11 more for the Eagles.

BOONEVILLE 64, HACKETT 41 Blake Jones poured in 21 points and C.J. Johnson chipped in with 10 points as Booneville (8-0, 3-0 3A-4) remained undefeated. Austin Hill and Mason Goers both had nine points for the Bearcats. Cash Oliver scored 17 points to lead Hackett (1-7, 0-4).

CHARLESTON 63, WALDRON 58 Trenton Goodson had 18 points and Dalton Curtis chipped in with 15 in a road victory for Charleston (3-2, 3-0 3A-4). Brevyn Ketter tallied 13 points and Brandon Scott has 12 more for the Tigers.

FARMINGTON 72, HARRISON 66 Layne Taylor scored 32 points and Carson Simmons had 15 points and nine rebounds for Farmington (8-3, 2-0 4A-1). Caleb Blakely had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

Fayetteville 59, Rogers High 38 The Bulldogs dominated in the third quarter, outscoring Rogers 19-6 to claim a 21-point win in 6A-West Conference action in Mounties Arena. Fayetteville (11-2, 2-0 6A-West) led 27-21 at halftime, but took over in the third quarter as Landon Glasper scored 9 of his team-high 17 points. Matt Wayman added 13 points and CJ Williams 10 for Fayetteville. Alonzo Porchia led the way for Rogers (4-2, 1-1) with 11 points.

FLIPPIN 60, EUREKA SPRINGS 41 Paul Hart had 25 points as Flippin (15-4, 4-0 2A-1) won its eighth in a row. Roy Dale Smyser had 20 points and Devyn Payne scored 11 points for the Bobcats. Matthew Lester scored 26 points and Braden Gerth had 10 points for Eureka Springs (8-4, 3-).

IZARD COUNTY 70, CONCORD 50 Gunner Gleghorn scored 22 points for Izard County (13-4, 6-2 1A-2) in its 20-point road victory. Caleb Faulkner had 17 points and Chase Orf totaled 12 points for the Cougars.

LAKE HAMILTON 68, SHERIDAN 54 Gavin Robbins finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for Lake Hamilton (7-3, 1-0 5A-South) in its league opener. Elijah Smith had 13 points, Zac Pennington followed with 11 points and Cade Robinson ended with 10 points for the Wolves.

MAGNOLIA 86, CROSSETT 41 Derrian Ford finished with 18 points, 8 rebunds, 4 assists and 2 steals for Magnolia (9-0, 3-0 4A-8) in its blowout victory. Devonta Walker added 19 points and eight rebounds while Colby Garland scored 15 points as the Panthers won their 40th consecutive game.

MAMMOTH SPRING 72, ARMOREL 39 Aidan Burns scored 25 points to pace four players in double figures for Mammoth Spring (13-6, 4-1 1A-3). Logan Doss had 14 points, Cole Young ended with 12 points and Zack Flynn contributed 10 points for the Bears.

MILLS 57, eSTEM 38 Joseph Bell led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds in a 19-point conference victory for Mills (6-2, 2-0 4A-5). Q.J. King scored 12 points and handed out three assists, and Javion Guy-King followed with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Comets.

RECTOR 65, RIDGEFIELD CHRISTIAN 63 Kameron Jones scored 28 points for Rector (6-3), which held on in a nonconference clash. Cooper Rabjohn added 19 points for the Cougars.

ROSE BUD 43, NEWPORT 37 Rece Hipp's 13 points helped carry Rose Bud (6-5, 3-2 3A-2). Jared Wray had 10 points and Caden Heck scored eight points for the Ramblers.

RUSSELLVILLE 67, GREENWOOD 55 Donyae May had 20 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists as Russellville (8-4, 2-0 5A-West) won its fourth consecutive game. Trey Allen added 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for the Cyclones.

Springdale High 61, Bentonville West 43 The Red Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0) hit 10 3-pointers and cruised to the 6A-West win. Anthony Thomas poured in a game-high 19, including five 3-pointers for Springdale, which led 38-23 at halftime.. Domnique Hertin added 17, including four 3-pointers, while Anderson Isaacks added 12. Dawson Price led West (7-7, 0-2) with 15.

WATSON CHAPEL 47, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 42 Chris Fountain had 13 points and grabbed four rebounds as Watson Chapel (2-8, 2-2 4A-8) evened its conference record.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 53, PARAGOULD 41 Izzy Higginbottom had a game-high 33 points as Batesville (12-0, 3-0 5A-East) continued its winning ways.

Bentonville West 71, Springdale High 43 The Lady Wolverines dominated from start-to-finish in a big 6A-West win Friday night. Maysa Willis led three players in double-figures for West with 17 points. Savannah Rangel finished with 14 and Laynee Tapp added 10. West scored 20 points in the second quarter and 24 in the fourth quarter. Nevaeh Griffin led the way for Springdale with a game-high 21 points.

Bentonville High at FS Southside, canceled.

BOONEVILLE 67, HACKETT 30 Leigh Swint knocked down five three-pointers and finished with 17 points as Booneville (7-4, 2-2 3A-4) rolled. Heaven Sanchez had 17 points as well, while Joleigh Tate scored 15 points and Karmen Kent had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats. Teonna Best scored 21 points for Hackett (0-10, 0-5).

CHARLESTON 53, WALDRON 39 Gracie Koch had 15 points and Brooke Groen added 14 more in a 14-point victory for Charleston (4-4, 2-1 3A-4). Rylee Ross added 10 points for the Lady Tigers.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 60, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 46 Josie Williams' 16 points powered Conway Christian (8-6, 4-2 2A-5). Kara Keathley scored 14 points for the Lady Eagles.

DES ARC 55, MARMADUKE 48 Gabby Berry had 15 points and Tristan Richards had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for Des Arc (8-0), which stayed perfect on the season. Caroline Harris scored 13 points and Bella Flanigan followed with 11 points and five rebounds for the Lady Eagles.

FS Northside 61, LR Central 39 Tracey Bershers scored 21 points to lead the Lady Bears to a 6A-Central blowout win Friday night. Northside (12-1, 2-0 6A-Central) overcame a slow start to dominate the second and third quarters. Hatianna Releford scored 14 for Northside and University of Arkansas signee Jersey Wolfenbarger finished with 13 points.

GRAVETTE 60, GENTRY 52 Shylee Morrison tossed in a game-high 26 points for Gravette (8-3, 1-1 4A-1). Reese Hamilton added 10 points for the Lady Lions. Alyssa McCarty had 24 points for Gentry (3-4, 0-2).

GREENWOOD 79, STAR CITY 71 Kinley Fisher had 27 points as Greenwood (7-3) survived. Janiya Johnson finished with 18 points, 3 assists and 3 steals for Star City (12-3).

SALEM 61, MIDLAND 14 Mackenzie Hills scored 12 points as Salem (8-4, 3-2 2A-2) shook off Thursday's heartbreaker against Melbourne by blowing out Midland. Chelsea Hamilton had 11 points and Jaycie Strong netted 10 more for the Lady Greyhounds.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 67, HUNTSVILLE 54 Hailey Tunnell had 21 points as Shiloh Christian (12-2, 2-0 4A-1) passed a tough test. Anna McCredy scored 19 points and Delaney Roller finished with 16 points for the Lady Saints.

Springdale Har-Ber 83, Rogers Heritage 67 Sophomore Pacious McDaniel poured in 33 points to lead Springdale Har-Ber past Rogers Heritage. McDaniel scored 22 points and converted two three-point plays in the first half to give Har-Ber a 45-34 lead. Galatia Andrew ended the first half with a 3-point basket then added two more threes in the third quarter when Har-Ber (4-6, 1-1) led 62-51 heading into the fourth quarter. Caylan Koons finished with 16 points and Maddux McCrackin 14 points for Har-Ber. Carlee Casteel scored 22 points to lead Rogers Heritage (2-8, 0-1).

VIOLA 52, LEAD HILL 23 Lindsey Browning scored 23 points for Viola (18-2), which dominated from the outset.

VILONIA 57, ALMA 34 MacKenzie Floyd had 15 points as Vilonia (12-1, 2-0 5A-West) had little trouble in its second conference game. Loryn Kelly scored a team-high 19 points for Alma (6-6, 0-2).