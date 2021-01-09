FBI agents search legislative offices Friday at the state office building in Nashville, Tenn. It’s unknown for what they were searching. (AP/The Tennessean/Stephanie Amador)

Tennessee lawmakers' homes searched

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers.

David Boling, a spokesman for the middle Tennessee office of the U.S. attorney, confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren. The office of Republican Rep. Todd Warner also was searched, according to House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Boling declined to provide any further information regarding the nature of the searches and how many lawmakers were involved.

A spokesman for the FBI referred all questions to the U.S. attorney's office.

Sexton, a Republican, told reporters that he was in "full cooperation" with law enforcement authorities, adding that he had been made aware of an ongoing investigation into several lawmakers since taking over the top leadership seat in mid-2019. He declined to provide details about the nature of the investigation.

The House speaker said there was no ethics investigation pending against the lawmakers subject to the FBI searches. Sexton added that he had placed three staff members who were also subject to Friday's search on paid administrative leave.

Suspect in fracas over phone apologizes

NEW YORK -- A woman who wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and tackled him while being filmed at a New York City hotel apologized but defended her actions in a television interview conducted before she was arrested in California.

"I consider myself to be super sweet," Miya Ponsetto, 22, said in a "CBS This Morning" interview that aired Friday. "I don't feel that that is who I am as a person. I don't feel like this one mistake does define me," she said. "But I do sincerely from the bottom of my heart apologize that if I made the son feel as if I assaulted him or if I hurt his feelings or the father's feelings."

Ponsetto's lawyer, Sharen Ghatan, said in an interview before the arrest that her client was "emotionally unwell" and remorseful for her Dec. 26 conflict with 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at Manhattan's Arlo Hotel. Ghatan said the encounter was not racially motivated.

The teen's father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold Sr., recorded the confrontation and put the video online.

In his video, an agitated woman demands the teenager's phone, claiming he stole it. A hotel manager tries to intervene. Keyon Harrold tells the woman to leave his son alone. Ghatan confirmed Ponsetto is the woman in the video. Ponsetto's missing phone had actually been left in an Uber vehicle and was returned by the driver shortly afterward, Keyon Harrold has said.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County sheriff's office there said it wasn't immediately clear what charges she faced.

The New York Police Department flew detectives to California on Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest. The trip followed days of intense media coverage of the fracas at the hotel and demands by the teen's family and activists that she face criminal charges.

Eviction leads to gunfire; man wounded

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Jackson County Court deputies shot and wounded a man Friday while they were trying to serve an eviction notice in suburban Kansas City, officials said.

The process servers went to a home in Blue Springs to serve the eviction notice. The man who lived in the home pointed a weapon at the two deputies, who then shot him, court spokeswoman Valerie Hartman said in a news release.

The man was hospitalized with serious injuries. The deputies were not injured.

Blue Springs police spokesman Capt. Jeff Sargent said process servers are officers of the court and are usually armed because "it is common for violence to occur during an eviction process."

The deputies were placed on paid administrative leave.

New lawmaker now sorry for Hitler quote

CHICAGO -- A freshman Republican congresswoman from Illinois apologized Friday for knowingly quoting Adolf Hitler during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol this week.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, who was among the Republicans who tried to challenge the certification of certain Electoral College votes that went to incoming President Joe Biden, issued the apology in the face of calls for her to resign.

"I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth. This dark history should never be repeated," the newly sworn-in congresswoman said in a statement.

Miller, who represents Illinois' 15th District and is from Oakland, spoke Tuesday at a Save the Republic Rally hosted by a conservative group, Moms for America. While discussing the need for her party to appeal to young people, she said: "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'"

The rally took place a day before supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.