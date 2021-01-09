UAPB men's basketball capsule

UAPB men

vs. Alabama State

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 2-8, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 0-2, 0-2

SERIES Alabama State leads 30-18

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Shaun Doss Jr., 6-5, Jr17.46.5

G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr8.52.5

G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr9.15.6

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr4.44.6

F Markedric Bell 6-8, Sr9.05.2

COACH George Ivory (138-256 in 13 seasons at UAPB)

Alabama State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G D.J. Heath, 6-0, Sr7.53.5

G Kenny Strawbridge, 6-4, So10.08.5

G E.J. Clark, 5-11, Jr8.02.5

F Jordan O'Neal, 6-6, So3.05.0

F Brandon Battle, 6-8, Sr6.07.0

COACH Mo Williams (0-2 in one season at Alabama State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBASU

60.2Points for46.5

84.3Points against63.0

-5.7Rebound margin+2.5

-5.3Turnover margin-2.5

36.0FG pct.29.2

30.63-pt pct.16.7

72.5FT pct.68.4

CHALK TALK UAPB's 92 points on Jan. 2 were the most scored by the Golden Lions since March 3, 2018. ...The Hornets did not play a nonconference schedule in 2020-21 and are led by first-year head coach and 14-year NBA veteran Mo Williams...Shaun Doss Jr.'s 17.4 points per game are fourth in the SWAC. ... Alabama State has won in 15 of its 24 trips to H.O. Clemmons Arena.

-- Eli Lederman