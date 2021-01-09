UCA men's basketball capsule

UCA men

vs. Sam Houston St.

WHEN 4 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 3-7, 2-0 Southland Conference; Sam Houston State, 8-5, 2-0

SERIES Sam Houston State leads 20-5

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, Sr10.53.0

G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, So8.93.3

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Sr16.74.1

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr7.04.9

F Samson George, 6-8, Sr4.64.3

COACH Anthony Boone (12-20 in two seasons at UCA)

Sam Houston State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Donte Powers, 6-2, Jr6.32.3

G Demarkus Lampley, 6-2, Sr13.53.8

G Zach Nutall, 6-3, Jr18.95.0

F Tristan Ikpe, 6-6, Jr8.45.3

G Javion May, 6-2, Jr4.23.3

COACH Jason Hooten (2-5-143 in 11 seasons at Sam Houston State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCASHSU

72.2Points for80.8

77.5Points against70.9

+2.0Rebound margin-0.5

-5.9Turnover margin+4.3

44.3FG pct.44.8

38.03-pt pct.36.6

74.9FT pct.64.5

CHALK TALK A win for the Bears today would clinch UCA's best conference start since 2016-17. ... The Bearkats come to Conway winners of five consecutive games. ... UCA has held opponents below 40% shooting from the field in back-to-back games. ... Sam Houston State leads the Southland Conference in made three-pointers with 117.

-- Eli Lederman