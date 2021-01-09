UCA men's basketball capsule

UCA men
vs. Sam Houston St.
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 3-7, 2-0 Southland Conference; Sam Houston State, 8-5, 2-0
SERIES Sam Houston State leads 20-5
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ucasports.com
TELEVISION None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UCA
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G DeAndre Jones, 5-11, Sr10.53.0
G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, So8.93.3
G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Sr16.74.1
F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr7.04.9
F Samson George, 6-8, Sr4.64.3
COACH Anthony Boone (12-20 in two seasons at UCA)
Sam Houston State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Donte Powers, 6-2, Jr6.32.3
G Demarkus Lampley, 6-2, Sr13.53.8
G Zach Nutall, 6-3, Jr18.95.0
F Tristan Ikpe, 6-6, Jr8.45.3
G Javion May, 6-2, Jr4.23.3
COACH Jason Hooten (2-5-143 in 11 seasons at Sam Houston State)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCASHSU
72.2Points for80.8
77.5Points against70.9
+2.0Rebound margin-0.5
-5.9Turnover margin+4.3
44.3FG pct.44.8
38.03-pt pct.36.6
74.9FT pct.64.5
CHALK TALK A win for the Bears today would clinch UCA's best conference start since 2016-17. ... The Bearkats come to Conway winners of five consecutive games. ... UCA has held opponents below 40% shooting from the field in back-to-back games. ... Sam Houston State leads the Southland Conference in made three-pointers with 117.
-- Eli Lederman