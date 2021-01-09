UCA women's basketball capsule

UCA women
vs. Sam Houston St.
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 2-7, 0-1 Southland Conference; Sam Houston State 4-4, 0-2
SERIES UCA leads 15-8
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ucasports.com
TELEVISION None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UCA
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jalisa Outlaw, 5-6, Fr13.23.1
G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Sr5.02.1
G Brianna Trigg, 5-10, Sr4.95.7
F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr3.04.1
F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr8.86.5
COACH Sandra Rushing (156-101 in nine seasons at UCA)
Sam Houston State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Faith Cook, 5-2, Sr.12.92.5
F Amber Leggett, 5-11, Jr17,46.4
F Courtney Cleveland, 5-10,Sr.12.96.4
F Kaylee Jefferson, 6-0, So7.15.5
F Madelyn Batista, 6-2, Jr7.87.3
COACH Ravon Justice (39-27 in three seasons at Sam Houston State)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCASHSU
51.8Points for83.5
68.2Points against77.1
+0.9Rebound margin+10.0
-4.7Turnover margin+1.6
31.4FG pct.41.6
25.23-pt pct.32.7
68.5FT pct.71.8
CHALK TALK UCA freshman Jayla Cody set a career high with nine points in the Sugar Bears' 59-45 loss to McNeese State on Jan. 2. ... Sam Houston State's Amber Leggett's 17.1 points per game lead the Southland Conference. The junior forward finished second in the Southland Conference in scoring in 2019-20 ... UCA's 32 turnovers against McNeese State were a season high. ... The Bearkats lead the league in scoring (83.8 ppg) and in rebounding (44.6 rpg).
-- Eli Lederman