UCA women's basketball capsule

UCA women

vs. Sam Houston St.

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 2-7, 0-1 Southland Conference; Sam Houston State 4-4, 0-2

SERIES UCA leads 15-8

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jalisa Outlaw, 5-6, Fr13.23.1

G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Sr5.02.1

G Brianna Trigg, 5-10, Sr4.95.7

F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr3.04.1

F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr8.86.5

COACH Sandra Rushing (156-101 in nine seasons at UCA)

Sam Houston State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Faith Cook, 5-2, Sr.12.92.5

F Amber Leggett, 5-11, Jr17,46.4

F Courtney Cleveland, 5-10,Sr.12.96.4

F Kaylee Jefferson, 6-0, So7.15.5

F Madelyn Batista, 6-2, Jr7.87.3

COACH Ravon Justice (39-27 in three seasons at Sam Houston State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCASHSU

51.8Points for83.5

68.2Points against77.1

+0.9Rebound margin+10.0

-4.7Turnover margin+1.6

31.4FG pct.41.6

25.23-pt pct.32.7

68.5FT pct.71.8

CHALK TALK UCA freshman Jayla Cody set a career high with nine points in the Sugar Bears' 59-45 loss to McNeese State on Jan. 2. ... Sam Houston State's Amber Leggett's 17.1 points per game lead the Southland Conference. The junior forward finished second in the Southland Conference in scoring in 2019-20 ... UCA's 32 turnovers against McNeese State were a season high. ... The Bearkats lead the league in scoring (83.8 ppg) and in rebounding (44.6 rpg).

-- Eli Lederman