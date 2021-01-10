Auriemma ties Summitt in UConn rout

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma shouts from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

STORRS, Conn. -- UConn has been able to play only seven games this season because of pandemic-related schedule changes, and that has put career milestones in perspective for Coach Geno Auriemma.

Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence 87-50 on Saturday to give Auriemma his 1,098th win. That ties the late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the second most wins in Division I women's basketball history behind Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer (1,104).

It also was the 1,000th consecutive game for the Huskies without back-to-back losses, a streak that dates to 1993.

"Right now the only number that matters to me is 13," Auriemma said. "We've got to get to 13 games so that we can qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The other stuff, I would like to think that if you've done something for 37 years, whatever, that you're going to have some milestones and if you're fortunate enough you have some pretty important milestones."

Aubrey Griffin added a season-high 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds off the bench for the Huskies (7-0, 6-0 Big East).

The Huskies showed the rust of playing for the first time in 11 days, going without a point for almost four minutes. They trailed 7-1 midway through the first quarter, prompting Auriemma to sub out his starters, with the exception of Bueckers.

UConn junior Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian), who came in averaging 17 points a game, was among those subbed out after UConn's slow start and didn't see action for the rest of the first half. She finished without a point, playing only 14 minutes.

WEST VIRGINIA 92,

NO. 17 TEXAS 58

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Kysre Gondrezick scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and West Virginia routed No. 17 Texas, snapping the Longhorns' five-game win streak.

Gondrezick posted on her Twitter account on Friday that her father, 57-year-old Grant Gondrezick, had died. He played at Pepperdine in the mid-80's and spent two seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

Gondrezick was 10 of 23 from the floor and has posted 20-plus points in consecutive games.

Esmery Martinez had 19 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia (8-2, 2-2 Big 12). Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 12 points and Celeste Taylor had 10 for Texas (8-2, 2-1).

NO. 18 SOUTH FLORIDA 80,

HOUSTON 51

TAMPA, Fla. -- Maria Alvarez scored a career-high 23 points with six three-pointers and Bethy Mununga scored 12 with 14 rebounds and No. 18-ranked South Florida blitzed Houston.

South Florida (9-1, 6-0 American Athletic) has won eight in a row.

With a 44-38 halftime lead, the Bulls put the clamps on Houston (5-4, 2-3), holding the the Cougars to 13% shooting in the third quarter and outscoring them 19-5. Miya Crump was the only Cougar to score in the third as they missed 13 of 15-shot attempts.

NO. 21 GONZAGA 75,

PORTLAND 43

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Jenn Wirth scored 21 points, twin sister LeeAnne added 12 and Gonzaga rolled over Portland.

The Bulldogs (10-2, 5-0 West Coast) were never challenged after scoring the first 11 points of the game.

Alex Fowler scored 11 points for the Pilots (6-4, 3-1).

NO. 22 NORTHWESTERN 77,

IOWA 67

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Jordan Hamilton scored 19 points, Veronica Burton had 18 points and seven assists, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Iowa.

Sydney Wood added 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the Wildcats (6-2, 4-2 Big Ten).

The Hawkeyes (8-1, 4-1) closed within 66-60 with 7:01 left in the game. From there, Wood scored seven of Northwestern's final 11 points to help the Wildcats close it out.

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives the ball against Providence guard Chanell Williams (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

Providence guard Chanell Williams (2) passes the ball as Connecticut guard Anna Makurat (24) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

Connecticut forward Aubrey Griffin (44) drives to the basket against Providence forward Mary Baskerville (10) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)

Connecticut forward Aubrey Griffin (44) shoots against Providence guard Kyra Spiwak, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP)