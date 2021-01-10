Bentonville Police shoot, kill man during domestic disturbance

BENTONVILLE -- Police officers shot and killed a man early Sunday morning during a domestic disturbance, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers went to 720 N.W. 6th St. just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday where a husband, wife, two children and the husband's parents were inside the house. The officers tried to talk with those inside and furniture barricaded the doors, according to the release.

A little after 3:30 a.m. the husband opened the front door and "charged officers with a large kitchen type knife," according to the release.

Three officers retreated and fired at the man, according to the release. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville where he died, according to the release. Police did not identify the man.

The man's father was also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries inflicted by his son, according to the release.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation.