Best-sellers

Fiction

ANXIOUS PEOPLE by Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

THE SENTINEL by Lee Child and Andrew Child. Jack Reacher intervenes on an ambush in Tennessee and uncovers a conspiracy.

DAYLIGHT by David Baldacci. FBI agent Atlee Pine's search for her twin sister overlaps with a military investigator's hunt for someone involved in a global conspiracy.

IF IT BLEEDS by Stephen King. Four novellas.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

DEADLY CROSS by James Patterson. The 28th book in the Alex Cross series. An investigation of a double homicide sends Alex Cross to Alabama.

THE RETURN by Nicholas Sparks. A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

THE VANISHING HALF by Brit Bennett. The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity.

READY PLAYER TWO by Ernest Cline. In a sequel to "Ready Player One," Wade Watts discovers a technological advancement and goes on a new quest.

A TIME FOR MERCY by John Grisham. The third book in the Jake Brigance series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

Nonfiction

A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama. In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

BECOMING by Michelle Obama. The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

WORLD OF WONDERS by Aimee Nezhukumatathil. In a collection of essays, the poet celebrates various aspects of the natural world and its inhabitants.

CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

IS THIS ANYTHING? by Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian shares material he collected in an accordion folder over the last 45 years.

HUMANS by Brandon Stanton. Photos and stories of people from over 40 countries collected by the creator of "Humans of New York."

BAG MAN by Rachel Maddow and Michael Yarvitz. The MSNBC host gives an account of the 1973 investigation of then Vice President Spiro T. Agnew and its impact on politics and the media.