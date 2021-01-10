Board considers

contract matters

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School Board voted last week to extend the contract of one assistant superintendent, accept the resignation of another assistant superintendent and delayed action on the superintendent's contract.

School Board President Daniel Gray said the board will complete an evaluation of Superintendent Bryan Duffie's job performance in the next few weeks before acting on a contract extension for the chief executive.

Duffie's contract is to expire June 30, 2023. A board-approved extension would give him a three-year contract that would expire in June 2024.

It's a common practice of Arkansas school boards to annually add a year to a superintendent's contract so that the leader has a standing three-year contract.

The School Board voted to extend until June 2023 the contract of Assistant Superintendent Tiffany Bone, who oversees secondary education, student services and desegregation matters. The board accepted the December 2020 resignation of Assistant Superintendent Gregory Hodges, who oversaw elementary education and support services for the district.

Duffie said Hodges resigned for personal reasons.