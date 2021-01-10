Body parts pulled from Java Sea

A man stands near an LCD screen installed at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early this morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said.

Later in the morning, Indonesia military Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said divers had spotted plane wreckage in the sea at a depth of 75 feet after sonar equipment detected a signal from Sriwijaya Air Flight 182.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said authorities launched major search efforts after identifying "the possible location of the crash site."

"These pieces were found by the SAR [search and rescue] team between Lancang Island and Laki Island," National Search and Rescue Agency chief Bagus Puruhito said in a statement.

Tjahjanto earlier said teams on the Rigel navy ship equipped with a remote-operated vehicle had detected a signal from the aircraft, which fit the coordinates from the last contact made by the pilots before the plane went missing.

"We have immediately deployed our divers from navy's elite unit to determine the finding to evacuate the victims," Tjahjanto said.

More than 12 hours since the Boeing plane operated by the Indonesian airline lost contact, little is known about what caused the crash.

Fishermen in the area around Thousand Islands, a chain of islands north of Jakarta's coast, reported hearing an explosion about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

"We heard something explode, we thought it was a bomb or a tsunami since after that we saw the big splash from the water," fisherman Solihin, who goes by one name, told The Associated Press by phone.

"It was raining heavily and the weather was so bad. So it is difficult to see around clearly. But we can see the splash and a big wave after the sounds. We were very shocked and directly saw the plane debris and the fuel around our boat."

Sumadi said the flight was delayed for an hour before it took off at 2:36 p.m. It disappeared from radar four minutes later, after the pilot contacted air traffic control to ascend to an altitude of 29,000 feet, he said.

"We are aware of media reports from Jakarta regarding Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182," Boeing said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customer and stand ready to support them during this difficult time."

Authorities established two crisis centers, one at the airport and one at the port. Families gathered to wait for news of loved ones.

On social media, people began circulating the flight manifesto with photos and videos of those who were listed as passengers. One video shows a woman with her children waving goodbye while walking through the airport.

Sriwijaya Air President Director Jefferson Irwin Jauwena said the plane, which is 26 years old and was previously used by airlines in the United States, was airworthy. He told reporters Saturday that the plane had flown to Pontianak and Pangkal Pinang city earlier Saturday.

"Maintenance report said everything went well and airworthy," Jauwena said at a news conference. He said the plane was delayed because of bad weather, not because of any damage.

Federal Aviation Administration records indicate the plane was first used by Continental Airlines in 1994. The registration switched briefly to United Airlines after the two merged, then it was sold to the Indonesian airline, which started using it in 2012.

Indonesia, the world's largest archipelago nation, with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure and poorly enforced safety standards.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

The plane involved in Saturday's incident did not have the automated flight-control system that played a role in the Lion Air crash and another crash of a 737 Max 8 jet in Ethiopia five months later, leading to the grounding of the Max 8 for 20 months.

The Lion Air crash was Indonesia's worst airline disaster since 1997, when 234 people were killed on a Garuda airlines flight near Medan on Sumatra island. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing 162 people.

Sriwijaya Air has had only several minor incidents in the past, though a farmer was killed in 2008 when a plane went off the runway because of a hydraulic issue. The airline began operating in 2003 and flies to more than 50 destinations in Indonesia and a handful of nearby countries.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Victoria Milko of The Associated Press.

Relatives of passengers arrive at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers shortly after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, and lost contact with the control tower a few moments later. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A member of staff walks past at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers shortly after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, and lost contact with the control tower a few moments later. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Map locates Jakarta, Indonesia

This radar image shows the flight path of Indonesian Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 before it dropped off radar, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said. (Flightradar24.com via AP)

People wait for news on their relatives who are on board of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soepadio International Airport in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said. (AP Photo/Helmansyah)

Indonesian soldiers stand near a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta and lost contact with the control tower a few moments later. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A staff member near Sriwijaya Air logo at their ticketing office at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Relatives of passengers use their mobile phones at a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers shortly after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia,Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta with 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, and lost contact with the control tower a few moments later. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)