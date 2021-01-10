CALENDAR EVENTS FOR THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Ongoing

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table offers a free meal every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The meal is takeout only and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Senior Bingo Days

FAIRFIELD BAY — Senior Bingo Days take place from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway (the Lions Club building). Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines are followed. There is limited seating, and reservations are required. To reserve a spot, call Nancy McGowen at (501) 269-4567.

VFW Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Bingo Nights take place at 6:30 every Monday and Saturday. Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines are strictly enforced.

Arkansas Governor’s School Applications

RUSSELLVILLE — Applications are being taken for the 42nd Arkansas Governor’s School, set for July 5-31 and hosted by Arkansas Tech University. Eligible students need to inquire about the nomination process with their school counselor. AGS serves approximately 400 selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school. Information and instructions for applying are available at www.atu.edu/ags, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 20. For more information, email ags@atu.edu or call (479) 968-0391.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the food ready for pickup.

Fairfield Bay Rotary Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed.

Upcoming

QuickBooks Desktop Payroll

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will present QuickBooks Desktop Payroll from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 26. This virtual workshop is designed for QuickBooks Pro, Premier and Enterprise users to learn to use the payroll features in the desktop version of QuickBooks accounting software. Topics include tracking employee time, issuing paychecks, paying liabilities and producing required payroll reports. A workbook is provided for this interactive session. The cost is $65. Registration is required by Jan. 18 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/asbtdc-events.

QuickBooks Online Payroll

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center will present QuickBooks Online Payroll from

9 a.m. to noon Jan. 28. This virtual workshop is designed for those using the cloud-based version of QuickBooks (Simple Start, Essentials or Online Plus) to learn the payroll features in this online accounting portal. Topics include tracking employee time, issuing paychecks, paying liabilities and producing required payroll reports. A workbook is provided for this interactive session. The cost is $65. Registration is required by Jan. 20 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/asbtdc-events.

Time Out for Tech 2021

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will offer a pandemic-altered version of its annual preview event for high school seniors, Time Out for Tech 2021, on Feb. 11-13. Sessions for students interested in the College of Arts and Humanities, the College of eTech or are undecided on their majors will visit ATU on Feb. 11. For the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, as well as the College of Natural and Health Sciences, the date is Feb. 12, and for the College of Education and the College of Business, the date is Feb. 13. The daily in-person programs will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., followed by an optional campus tour. Advance registration for Time Out for Tech is required at bit.ly/ATUTOFT2021.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.