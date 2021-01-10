CALENDAR ITEMS FOR THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Today

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio club, will meet at 1:30 p.m., with testing available, at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, contact Scott Berrier at berriersm@gmail.com, or visit the club’s Facebook page, #Cabot STARS Club (W5STR). STARS meets the second Sunday of each month.

Tuesday

Sons of the American Legion Meeting

CABOT — Sons of the American Legion (SAL) will meet at 6 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. COVID-19 health practices and guidelines will be followed. For more information, call Post 71 at (501) 203-5715.

Ongoing

‘Up From the River’ bicenntennial edition

BATESVILLE — The updated “Up From the River: The Story of Batesville’s Historic Main Street” bicentennial edition is now available through the Main Street office. Writers include Nancy Britton, Bob Carius, George Lankford, Linda Matthews, Diane Tebbetts, Mike West and Twyla Wright. The book can be purchased for $25 from www.mainstreetbatesville.org/gifts/up-from-the-river-book-bicentennial-edition. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the Batesville Downtown Foundation and Main Street Batesville.

Cabot Public Library

CABOT — The Cabot Public Library, 909 W. Main St., is open for browsing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a limited capacity. Library services provided from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday include curbside pickup; copies, prints and faxes; online card sign-up; e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines; over-the-phone book selections; renewals; a newspaper station; take-home kits; virtual programming; and computer use. For more information, call the library at (855) 572-6657.

Arkansas Governor’s School Applications

Applications are being taken for the 42nd Arkansas Governor’s School, set for July 5-31 and hosted by Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Eligible students need to inquire about the nomination process with their school counselor. AGS serves approximately 400 selected students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school. Information and instructions for applying are available at www.atu.edu/ags, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 20. For more information, email ags@atu.edu or call (479) 968-0391.

Painting Classes

BATESVILLE — Two continuing painting classes take place at Gallery 246, 246 E. Main St. A watercolor class, taught by Aline McCracken, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. The fee is $10, with all supplies provided. Acrylic: Paint With Panaché, taught by Jim Tindall, meets from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The fee is $45, with all supplies provided. To register, call (870) 262-8066, visit the gallery, or see its Facebook page. COVID-19 precautions are observed in the gallery.

Bald Knob VFW Free Coffee

BALD KNOB — The community is invited to get a free cup of coffee from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bald Knob Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10007, 3012 Highway Ave. The VFW recognizes the sacrifices and efforts of all veterans and understands the importance of rallying community support for them. Volunteering to serve coffee are Will “Ace” Marler, a Purple Heart recipient and post quartermaster; Bill “Rhino” Morton, a veteran service officer; and Savannah Breaux, commander of VFW Post 10007.

Upcoming

ServSafe Training Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will offer a training course for the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification Exam, taught by Melissa Foster, Certified ServSafe Instructor Proctor. The course will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 29 in Room 902 of the Nursing Allied Health Building at UACCB. The cost is $159, and the deadline to register for the course is Jan. 18. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

Basic Life Support

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will offer a Basic Life Support (CPR) course from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 4. This class meets the requirements for health care professionals. The fee is $49. To register, visit uaccb.coursestorm.com or call (870) 612-2082.

The Basics of Spanish

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will offer The Basics of Spanish from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 8 through March 15. This entry-level class provides participants with practical knowledge for listening to and speaking Spanish. The cost is $99. To register, visit uaccb.coursestorm.com by Jan. 29.

