Club news: Pea Ridge Lions grow treasury with flowers

LeighAnn Pinto, owner of Head Hunters Salon, and Cheltzie Muff, stylist, helped the Pea Ridge Lions Club’s fundraising effort by purchasing several poinsettias in December. The fundraiser exceeded previous years' sales. (Courtesy Photo)

Kiwanis

Kiwanis Club meetings are held at 7 a.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month at the Gravette Civic Center and are open to the public. Visitors are asked to wear a mask when arriving and until seated when physical distancing is not possible.

Democrats

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: Email benton@arkdems.org or bentonsecretary@arkdems.org.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom. The program will be on "Cloud Storage Services," presented by Joel Ewing. This is a look at some of the more popular cloud storage services, how and why they are used.

Guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members and will also be available on the website.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is possible to join or renew membership on the website. Online classes scheduled for January are also on the website.

At this time, one class, "Introduction to the Edge Browser," is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 27. Advance registration is required for members to attend classes.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Archeologists

The Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 via Zoom.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Daniel LaDu, assistant professor at the University of Southern Mississippi. He will speak on "Coles Creek Hamlets and Villages: Reconstructing the Complete Late Woodland Settlement System in the Lower Mississippi Valley."

Call the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: (479) 283-5720.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Jan. 14 via Zoom. The speaker will be Robert Ginsburg with the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society.

Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Naturalists

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training, which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos.

Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned.

Information: Visit the website at NWAMN.org.

Legion 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call Brad Kennell for membership details and information at (605) 440-0255.

Perfect Harmony

Tentative plans are to meet every Monday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, (enter at the north door) of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills in Bella Vista. Members and visitors should wear masks, practice social distancing, expect to have their temperatures taken before being admitted and to sanitize their area before leaving.

No previous experience or tryouts are required to join or visit. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing.

Information: Karen Frankenfeld, director, (479) 876-7204 or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Lions

The Pea Ridge Lions Club exceeded previous years' sales with their poinsettia fundraiser during December.

This was the only fundraiser for the year due to the restrictions of the pandemic, and the profits from the sales go to continuing the many Lions Club service projects.

Looking forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Pea Ridge Lions Club, members had hoped to make it a banner year by participating in several service projects throughout 2020.

Beginning in February the club sent more than 1,000 glasses that had been donated by the community to the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn., where the glasses were refurbished and distributed to those in need. Many pairs of glasses were also donated for missionary trips.

Other projects included:

• Making "thank you" notes and a care basket for 45 staff members at Autumn Place;

• Issuing a $200 check issued for the purchase of watermelons for the Pea Ridge Band and football teams during the August practice sessions;

• Giving a $400 donation for classroom flags and brackets for the new Pea Ridge High School;

• Free vision screening for 99 students at the primary and intermediate schools;

• Adopting a mile of Slack Street for a quarterly highway trash pickup;

• Handing out 200 candy treat bags to families on Halloween;

• Supporting five Angel Tree recipients in Garfield and Pea Ridge; and

• Making monetary donations to support the Pea Ridge Schools Bright Futures program, the Mid-South Lions Sight and Hearing programs, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and paying for four recipients to get eye exams and new glasses.

The Lions look forward to a "roaring" 2021.