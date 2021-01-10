FYI: Theater, music and more still happening

Jan. 10 (Sunday)
"Drive-By Remix" -- A film by artist Nick Cave, sunset to midnight daily through Feb. 14, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free; no tickets required. themomentary.org.
"The Half-Life of Marie Curie" -- Extended through Jan. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville via on-demand streaming. $20. theatre2.org.
__
Jan. 11 (Monday)
Make a Paper Snowflake -- All day, Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Virtual Gallery Tour -- "Three in 30," 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Virtual Book Talk -- "Blue Moon" by Lee Child, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.
Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Virtual Cover to Cover Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for 4th-6th graders. bentonvillelibrary.org.
__
Jan. 12 (Tuesday)
Preschool Virtual Story Time -- 11:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
Lunch With Live in America: Detroit -- A conversation with makers of the upcoming 2021 Live in America Festival, noon, The Momentary in Bentonville via Facebook or YouTube. Free. themomentary.org.
Colorin, Colorado -- Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Winter Glow -- A pop-up outdoor experience with tableside fire pits, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 2-9 p.m. Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday through March 21, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free; no reservations required. themomentary.org.
First Edition Adult Book Club -- "A Fall of Marigolds" by Susan Meissner, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Virtual Books & Brews -- "Blanche Cleans Up" by Barbara Neely, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.
__
Jan. 13 (Wednesday)
Virtual Gallery Tour -- "Three in 30," 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Literary Constructors -- Listen to a story then build a Lego structure inspired by it, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
Teen Book Club -- "They Called Us Enemy" by George Takei, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Write Now -- Creative Writing and Borrowed Forms with Tulsa-based writer Liz Blood, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
__
Jan. 14 (Thursday)
Virtual Introduction to Genealogy -- Noon, Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.
Full Steam Ahead -- Focusing on science, technology, engineering, art and math, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.
__
Jan. 15 (Friday)
Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Virtual Art by the Glass -- DIY Printmaking with local artist Kasey Ramirez, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
__
Jan. 16 (Saturday)
Ositos Bilingües -- Spanish/English Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.
Shiloh Saturday -- Paint a painting in the style of folk artist Essie Ward with education specialist Kimberly Hosey, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale via Facebook. Free. shilohmuseum.org.
Virtual Workshop in a Box -- Constellation Watercolors with Tram Colwin, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $45-$55. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Fiction Addiction Virtual Book Club -- "The Old Drift" by Namwali Serpell, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
"Charming: A Tale of an American Prince" -- With Broadway's Bret Shuford, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.
__
Jan. 17 (Sunday)
Sunday Reset -- Consciousness and Personal Power virtual meditation with Sunny Lane, 10 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville via Facebook or YouTube. Free. themomentary.org.
-- Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwadg.com
FSRAM Closed
A Facebook post on Jan. 4 reported that “due to covid-19, and the concern for our guests, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will be closed indefinitely.” That the museum is “temporarily closed until further notice” was confirmed today on the museum’s webpage.
The museum closed March 17 as the pandemic rolled into the River Valley, but reopened June 6. Since then, it has canceled opening parties for new exhibits, held lectures via Zoom and kept some galleries, like the Touch Gallery and the Dr. W.E. Knight Porcelain Gallery, closed, but has continued to show regional and national exhibits.
According to the museum’s director, Lou Meluso, “during this time of rising infections in our area, the safety of all our staff and visitors is our primary focus. RAM is closed temporarily so we may engage in a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of our entire museum. We will reopen as soon as possible once this task is completed.”
Visit the museum’s website at fsram.org.