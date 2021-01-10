FYI: Theater, music and more still happening

“Charming: A Tale of an American Prince” — With Broadway’s Bret Shuford, 8 p.m. Jan. 16, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

Jan. 10 (Sunday)

"Drive-By Remix" -- A film by artist Nick Cave, sunset to midnight daily through Feb. 14, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free; no tickets required. themomentary.org.

"The Half-Life of Marie Curie" -- Extended through Jan. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville via on-demand streaming. $20. theatre2.org.

__

Jan. 11 (Monday)

Make a Paper Snowflake -- All day, Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- "Three in 30," 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Book Talk -- "Blue Moon" by Lee Child, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Cover to Cover Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free for 4th-6th graders. bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

Jan. 12 (Tuesday)

Preschool Virtual Story Time -- 11:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Lunch With Live in America: Detroit -- A conversation with makers of the upcoming 2021 Live in America Festival, noon, The Momentary in Bentonville via Facebook or YouTube. Free. themomentary.org.

Colorin, Colorado -- Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Winter Glow -- A pop-up outdoor experience with tableside fire pits, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 2-9 p.m. Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday through March 21, The Momentary in Bentonville. Free; no reservations required. themomentary.org.

First Edition Adult Book Club -- "A Fall of Marigolds" by Susan Meissner, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Virtual Books & Brews -- "Blanche Cleans Up" by Barbara Neely, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

__

Jan. 13 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour -- "Three in 30," 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Literary Constructors -- Listen to a story then build a Lego structure inspired by it, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Teen Book Club -- "They Called Us Enemy" by George Takei, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Write Now -- Creative Writing and Borrowed Forms with Tulsa-based writer Liz Blood, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 14 (Thursday)

Virtual Introduction to Genealogy -- Noon, Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Full Steam Ahead -- Focusing on science, technology, engineering, art and math, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

__

Jan. 15 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Art by the Glass -- DIY Printmaking with local artist Kasey Ramirez, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Jan. 16 (Saturday)

Ositos Bilingües -- Spanish/English Story Time, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Shiloh Saturday -- Paint a painting in the style of folk artist Essie Ward with education specialist Kimberly Hosey, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale via Facebook. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Virtual Workshop in a Box -- Constellation Watercolors with Tram Colwin, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. $45-$55. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fiction Addiction Virtual Book Club -- "The Old Drift" by Namwali Serpell, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

"Charming: A Tale of an American Prince" -- With Broadway's Bret Shuford, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

__

Jan. 17 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset -- Consciousness and Personal Power virtual meditation with Sunny Lane, 10 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville via Facebook or YouTube. Free. themomentary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

“Companion Species” — A new focus exhibition that takes inspiration from the recent acquisition, “Companion Species” (Speech Bubble) by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 658-2335.

“The Half-Life of Marie Curie” — Extended through Jan. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville via on-demand streaming. $20. theatre2.org.