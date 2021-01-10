UA notebook

Former law dean set to teach in Arizona

FAYETTEVILLE -- Stacy Leeds, formerly a university law dean and until last year the leader of the university's economic development office, has left for a new job as a law professor at Arizona State University.

Leeds in 2011 became dean of the university law school. She is known as the first American Indian woman to lead a law school.

A member of the Cherokee Nation, Leeds will be a part of ASU's Indian Legal Program.

"Stacy's passion and dedication to Indian law, and her determination to help inform Indian law policy and the next generation of lawyers will be a wonderful addition to our faculty and for our students," Dean Douglas Sylvester, the Arizona State University law dead, said in a statement.

Leeds stepped down from her role as UA law dean in 2018, transitioning to serve at the university's first-ever vice chancellor for economic development. She stepped down from that role on July 1 but stayed on as a professor.

UA spokesman John Thomas said Leeds' last day was Dec. 31, and, in keeping with academic custom, she will retain the UA title of dean emerita.

Chemistry professor gets national honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Chemistry professor Josh Sakon has been honored by the National Academy of Inventors.

Sakon was announced in December as one of 175 new fellows selected by the member organization. He is described by UA as a structural biochemist who studies toxins that cause disease in people and animals. Sakon's work involves creating molecules that can be used in treatments for bone disease and hair loss.

UA lists Sakon as holding 10 U.S. patents and five foreign patents.

The National Academy of Inventors describes its fellows program as "the highest professional distinction accorded solely to academic inventors." The first class of fellows was named in 2012.

In a statement, Sakon said he was grateful to be nominated for the honor.