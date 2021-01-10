Just when therapy is most needed

Since March, my dog has been unemployed.

Audi, a 15-pound Schnauzer derivative, is a registered therapy dog, a card-carrying member of Therapy Dogs International. After undergoing training at a program at Trinity United Methodist Church in Little Rock several years ago, she passed a TDI evaluation and embarked on a career of visiting Presbyterian Village and Baptist Rehabilitation Institute, serving as a Tail Waggin' Tutor for kids at libraries, greeting parishioners at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, and showing up in the newsroom on days that are more stressful than usual.

She has a talent for the job, which has brought her a degree of fame; recently when we were walking through Argenta on a sunny fall afternoon, a passerby approached us and asked, "Is that Audi? " He then enthusiastically told us all about an experience he'd heard about from a friend who'd encountered the little dog and her cohort a while back.

All that came to a halt when the pandemic hit. No more dog/human visits. And Zoom, though functional, can't take the place of a fuzzy sweet-faced furball snuggling in the lap of a nursing home resident.

December is the time when Audi's credentials (which include insurance to cover her when she's working) are renewed and her latest veterinary health records must be shared with TDI. It's unclear if there's any reason to pay the renewal fee if we can't experience in-person visits.

The Centers for Disease Control acknowledges that many therapy-animal organizations--including the group Audi and I are affiliated with--aren't visiting settings where there may be a higher risk for serious illness with covid-19.

If therapy animals are invited to a facility, the CDC offers lots of suggestions, including:

• Handlers should keep animals at least six feet away from people not participating in the visit. Handlers and participants should wear masks.

• People with symptoms of covid-19 should not interact with therapy animals.

• Disinfect toys, collars, leashes, harnesses, therapy vests and scarves, and food/water bowls frequently.

• Do not wipe or bathe a therapy animal with chemical disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, hand sanitizer, counter-cleaning wipes, or other industrial or surface cleaners. There is no evidence that the virus can spread to people from the skin, fur, or hair of animals.​​

• Do not put masks on therapy animals.

Audi and I won't have to worry about any of this for the foreseeable future. Plus there's another perk associated with being a therapy dog that's no longer available.

According to NPR, under a new rule issued in early December by the Transportation Department, only dogs that meet strict service animal standards will be allowed to fly on commercial flights with passengers. It goes into effect this month.

I've never loaded Audi into a canine carry-on, stuck her under the seat in front of me, and hauled her out later in some destination unknown to her. But it's always been comforting to know that I could, and it wouldn't cost me anything to bring her along--as long as I have the papers that identify her as a therapy dog.

Seems the system was being abused. The federal government is enacting a new rule restricting the types of animals allowed on commercial airline flights, allowing only dogs that meet specific training criteria.

That's because all sorts of dogs that weren't registered service dogs or therapy dogs--with the training that designation entails--were trotting down center aisles of airliners. And some of them weren't all that well behaved, let alone housebroken.

Not just dogs, either: Travelers were toting cats, pigs, rabbits, birds, monkeys, hamsters, and even a miniature horse onto planes, claiming they were emotional support animals, necessary to soothe the passengers.

A quick Google search reveals that a few clicks, followed by a payment, can produce registration for an emotional support animal, complete with letters signed by doctors and therapists. Airlines weren't skilled at telling if these were legitimate, so they tended to permit the animals on board.

Most airlines, reports NPR, charge passengers fees to bring small pets with them inside the cabin (Delta and American charge $125 per pet each way on a domestic flight; Southwest charges $95), but federal law allowed people with disabilities to have service animals free of charge, including emotional support and comfort animals, without defining what those are.

But the recently issued Department of Transportation rule defines a service animal strictly as "a dog, regardless of breed or type, that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability."

The passenger must provide the airline with documentation of the disability and that the dog is certified as a service animal.

Audi is not a service animal, so she's not flying anywhere. Not for free, anyway.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com