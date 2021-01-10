POLICE BEAT: Man faces charges in North Little Rock meth case

Man faces charges in North Little Rock meth case

A Cabot man named in an arrest warrant is in custody and facing drug charges after he was located Saturday afternoon by a North Little Rock police officer, according to an arrest report.

The officer found William Sullivan, 50, at 4:40 p.m. at the Circle K convenience store at 7756 Hillard Road, where he was detained and searched, the report said.

Methamphetamine and paraphernalia for methamphetamine were discovered during the search, the report said.

Sullivan was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail, charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charge filed after deputy hit at jail

A prisoner at the Pulaski County jail has been charged with aggravated assault after striking a sheriff's deputy in the face Friday morning, according to an arrest report.

O'Breana Henderson, 20, of Magnolia was arrested earlier in the day on a failure-to-appear warrant and a felony battery charge. As she was being processed into the jail, she struck the deputy, the report said.

Henderson was charged with aggravated assault at 8:25 a.m. Friday.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Traffic stop lands Cabot man in jail

Jacksonville police arrested Jeffrey Brown, 52, of Cabot on drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday night, according to an arrest report.

Brown was driving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup that had a faulty brake light, the report said. The pickup was pulled over at 436 N. Oak St., and a K-9 officer alerted the presence of drugs, the report said.

A search of the vehicle found plastic baggies of marijuana, and paraphernalia for methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the report.

Brown was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where his bail was set at $4,000. He is charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Little Rock police arrest man in shooting

Little Rock police arrested a Wilmot man in a shooting at an unidentified business early Friday, according to an arrest report.

Tyler Stanley, 23, was seen on video displaying a gun with a drum magazine to the victim and then shooting him, the report said.

Officers detained Stanley at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and formally arrested him at the 12th Street Substation at 3:14 a.m., according to the report.